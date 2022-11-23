You won’t say no to a breakfast date again…

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and we happen to agree. Breakfast dates have become the new going out for dinner and there are plenty of Dubai restaurants and cafes ready to cater to your avo-toast, açaí-bowl, eggs-any-style dreams. But these restaurants offer breakfast with the ultimate view in Dubai.

While it’s still alfresco season, we’re all about those breakfasting outside vibes with the amazing kind of views that are synonymous with our beautiful city.

Here are 11 breakfast spots with some of the best views in Dubai.

Aura Skypool Lounge

View: Dubai Skyline

Not only is this venue the World’s highest 360º infinity pool, it also happens to be a lovely place to head to for breakfast. Where better to head to, have a delightful breakfast of miso eggs Benedict, the classic avo on toast or even an açai bowl, and then wait the respectable 3 hours before taking a dip in the pool.

Aura Skypool Lounge, St. Regis Hotel, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, breakfast from 10am to 11.30am auraskypool.com

Boardwalk

View: Dubai Creek

Deal: Dhs98 for one main dish, fresh orange juice and a dessert with a coffee

Boardwalk’s weekend breakfast brunch runs from 11.30am to 1.30pm and for Dhs98 you will receive one main dish, options include gruyere and caramelised onions French toast, a glass of fresh orange juice. To sweeten up your morning you will also get a special dessert and a cup of coffee of choice.

Boardwalk at Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Dubai, Saturdays and Sundays, 11.30am to 1.30pm, Dhs98. (04) 205 4647. @boardwalkdubai

Carine

View: Emirates Golf Club course

We always feel at peace when dining looking out onto the rolling greens of a golf course. Stunning French restaurant Carine offers just that, plus a great weekend breakfast. Expect typical French flair in dishes such as scrambled eggs with black truffle, and the elegant strawberry tartine with homemade peach jam.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, weekend breakfast from 9am. Tel: (0)4 417 9885. dubaigolf.com

Eggspectation

View: JBR

Taking the concept of all-day breakfasts to the eggstreme, Eggspectation offers a tempting Breakfast for Dinner menu that includes the standout Old Bay benny (Dhs72), two poached eggs on a pair of juicy crab cakes, slathered in Old Bay hollandaise. The views? Out across the sea from JBR. An oldie, but definitely a goodie.

Eggspectation, JBR, The Walk, daily 7am to midnight. Tel: (0)4 430 7252. eggspectation.com

Ella’s Eatery

View: Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah

Deal: All-you-can-eat plus hot drink or juice for Dhs85

Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck in to all-you-can-eat breakfast at Ella’s Eatery. Choose no less than six dishes from the menu, with a hot drink or a fresh juice for Dhs65. Breakfast favorites on the extensive menu include avocado toast, organic eggs, shakshoukas, pancakes and breakfast bowls.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, all-day breakfast available daily 8am to midday, from Dhs85. Tel: (04) 557 0984. @ellaseatery

The Farm

View: Stunning botanical gardens

Dine surrounded by lush greenery at The Farm, Al Barari. It’s a stunning botanical oasis that takes you out of the heart of the city with waterfalls, gorgeous plants and open-sided decking from where you can enjoy your alfresco breakfast. Dishes include freshly-cooked omelettes, eggs Royale, waffles, full English and plenty more.

The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai, breakfast served daily, 7.30am to 12pm. Tel: (04) 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

Leen’s

View: Museum of The Future

Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast while enjoying the view of Museum of The Future in the backdrop? Well now you can. Leen’s in the Emirates Towers is the perfect location to enjoy all the classic breakfast items as well as some decadent pancake or French toast options too.

Leen’s Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, weekdays 11.30am to 11pm Tel: (0)4 388 0558 leens.com @leens_dubai

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

View: Dubai Marina

You’ll find The Scene by Simon Rimmer at the ever-popular Pier 7 building in Dubai Marina, with a wrap around balcony that gives you the very best views of Dubai Marina and its yachts. Serving breakfast every morning, watch as the boats pass by below you and enjoy a delightful brekkie.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 12pm. Tel: (0)58 651 6194. @thescenedxb

Il Passaggio

View: The Pointe

Fresh new Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Il Passaggio has recently opened at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Bag a seat on the outdoor terrace as you gaze out across the calm waters around the island. The breakfast menu boasts What’s On-approved dishes such as French toast and a truffle croissant with perfectly scrambled egg.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, breakfast served daily. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb

Ula

Views: Dubai Marina skyline

This absolutely stunning venue serves up breakfast in such an effortlessly chic way. Delight yourself and loved ones with an opulent lobster Benedict, or a delicious shakshouka – while you enjoy not only the setting of this beautiful venue but the backdrop of the always gorgeous Dubai Marina. This takes breakfast with a view in Dubai to a new level of gorgeous.

Ula, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeriah, open Mon to Thu 10am to 1am, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 566 3041 uladubai.com @uladxb

Walnut Grove

Views: Dubai Fountains lake

This South-African cafe in City Walk and The Dubai Mall will never be a wasted trip, even if you’re visiting from near the Marina just for breakfast. Their dishes are healthy, extensive and oh-so-pretty, and we bet you’ll have to go back again and again for lunch and dinner too. If you go to the one at City Walk, you’ll look over the blue lake that features the Dubai fountains, however, the actual fountains themselves only play in the evening.

Walnut Grove, The Walk, Downtown Dubai, daily 9am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 344 4441. walnutgrove.ae

