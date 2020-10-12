It’s the same sort of igloo dome dining experience that has taken London by storm…

Dubai is full of unique dining experiences and fresh new ideas, but did you ever think about dining in a stunning glass dome? Well, now you can, as Instagrammable cafe and restaurant Brunch & Cake has got two of them.

You might have seen the winter igloo domes that have taken the UK’s capital, London, by storm. Originally introduced by restaurant Coppa Club in 2016, a number of other restaurants across the city followed suit, and it’s fast become one of the most coveted dining experiences in the capital.

Now you can do (almost) the same here, although, granted it won’t be winter. Brunch & Cake’s beautiful domes can be found on the terrace outside the restaurant. Brass-edged and lined with flowers, they’re as Insta-worthy as the venue itself.

Don’t worry about the Dubai sun and heat affecting your dining experience – both domes will be fully air-conditioned. One is designed for private parties of up to six people, and the other for walk-in socially distanced dining.

You’ll find Brunch & Cake in the trendy district of Jumeirah. The brand originally hails from Barcelona, where the restaurant is so popular that there are daily queues outside the door to hail a table. The same can be said for the Dubai outpost.

The restaurant has earned itself a reputation – especially amongst Dubai’s committed Instagram crowd – for its picture-worthy food creations and innovative takes on some amazing breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes.

From eggs Benedict served on a garden shovel (it’s way cooler than it sounds) to the famous avocado toast, açaí bowls adorned with fruit, beautifully decorated cakes and cool drinks, there’s plenty to make you visit.

The Terrace Domes at Brunch & Cake are now available for walk-ins.

Find out what we thought about Brunch & Cake here.

Brunch & Cake, Al Wasl, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 8am to 1030pm. Tel: 800 4726362. @brunchandcakedubai

Images: Provided/Social