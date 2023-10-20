A definitive guide to the best places for breakfast in Dubai

From healthy eats to full-belly treats, here are some of the best breakfasts in Dubai…

It’s said to be the most important meal of the day and who are we to disagree? Whether you’re craving a full English fry-up or a virtuous açai bowl, Dubai has a long list of restaurants and cafes that will deliver all your breakfast needs.

From long and leisurely to short and sweet, we’ve rounded up 86 of the best spots for breakfast in Dubai:

11 Woodfire

Black truffle fried eggs, salted cod and chorizo stew and 11’s big burger are all on the menu at this smokehouse restaurant. Served each weekend from 10am, the new menu is complimented by the restaurant’s unique tea trolley.

11 Woodfire, Villa 11, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Weekends from 10am. @11woodfire

21grams

Award-winning, homegrown Balkan bistro, 21grams serves an outstanding all-day breakfast menu across all of their locations. A standout breakfast dish is the Komplet eggs: a baked egg in homemade bread with cheese, sour cream & beef jus. Add beef sausages for Dhs20 or add seared foie gras, Dhs48, for that serious indulgence. There’s also princess crepe with clotted cream, homemade dried fruit compote and almonds and a delicious beef cheek sando with homemade mustard.

21grams, Meyan Mall, Time Out Market, and Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Tel:(0)50 841 5021. @21grams.dubai

Al Jawareh

For authentic Emirati food in a traditional setting, Al Jawareh is located in Al Qusais, Old Dubai. Guests can choose to sit in the restaurant area with tables, private family dining areas, or in the majlis for a truly authentic and memorable Emirati experience. A must-try is their huge Emirati breakfast complete with eggs and tomato, chebab (Emirati pancakes) with cheese and date syrup, balaleet (sweet noodles served with an omelette), and chickpeas, washed down with one of the freshly made fruit juices.

Al Jawareh, Al Qusais Industrial Area, Dubai. Daily 7am to 10pm. Tel:(0)4 2679559. @aljawarehrest

Apricot

Cosy hidden gem Apricot is worth seeking out for the vibe alone. Found in the Arabian surrounds of Souk Al Manzil, the green foliage and calm atmosphere is a welcome addition to Dubai’s cafe collection. The affordable menu features authentic Mediterranean dishes and a great selection of baked goods to pair with a freshly brewed coffee. Bliss for anyone who needs a quiet corner to get some work done.

Apricot, Souk Manzil, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, daily 8am to 11pm. @apricotdubai

Atlantis The Royal

Inspired by a bustling food market, Atlantis The Royal’s all-day diner Gastronomy is now open to the public, for breakfast and dinner. For Dhs235 per person guests can indulge in 15 different types of croissants, full English breakfast, gourmet cheeses, sweet treats, Arabic mezze, Indian favourites, dim sum, and more. And that’s not all, on top of freshly brewed coffee and juices, guests can enjoy free-flowing beverages at the All-American station, including mimosas, bellinis, rossini, and bloody marys. Come hungry, this is sure to be a breakfast to remember.

Gastronomy, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily 7am to 12pm. Dhs235 per person inclusive of house beverages and Dhs117.50 for children aged 4 to 12 years old. Tel: (0)4 426 3000, atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal

At.mosphere

Watch the sunrise from this breakfast location in the sky… The 122nd floor restaurant at Burj Khalifa has recently reopened after a serious glow-up. Open daily from 7am, guests can dine both in the restaurant or in the lounge, indulging in international flavours for breakfast, lunch, high-tea and dinner. The lounge offers a more casual dining space, with smaller plates perfect for small bites or nibbles. On the breakfast menu? From deconstructed benedict to Wagyu charcuterie, tonka waffles to baked yoghurt, the menu oozes decadence and is sure to impress.

Atmosphere Grill & Lounge, Burj Khalifa, 122nd floor, Downtown Dubai, 7am to 11am and 5.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 888 3828, @atmospheredubai

Bungalo34

Tucked away on Pearl Jumeira Island, Bungalo34 is a place for those searching for a spot of calm in the form of breathtaking sea views, fresh Mediterranean food, and a cosy, family-friendly atmosphere. Whether you’re sat inside the restaurant, on the gorgeous terrace, or down in the sand, guests can enjoy breakfast from 9am to 11.30am on weekends, with dishes such as lobster Benedict, açai fluff, a ​​three-cheese souffle omelette, homemade pastries, and fresh fruits.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Weekends 9am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

Baker & Spice

It’s hard to go past the gently spiced shakshouka, but if you do want to stray, then may we suggest you veer towards the Turkish eggs with feta, labneh, Aleppo pepper, pita bread and salad. They also do fabulous croissants, baked fresh each day.

Baker & Spice, various locations, Dubai, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 425 2240. bakerandspice.me

Birch Bakery

This hole-in-the-wall bakery located in Al Quoz produces some of Dubai’s tastiest sourdough, pastries, and the infamous roast beef sando. Birch Bakery delivers across Dubai but we recommend heading to the bakery to order and grab a coffee while you wait at the Bakery Door.

Birch Bakery, Al Quoz, Dubai. open Sun to Fri 7am to 4pm and Sat 7am to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 397 0996, birchcafe.com, @birch.bakery

Bistro Des Arts

Perched on the corner of Dubai Marina Mall you’ll find Bistro Des Arts, a cosy French restaurant that serves up a great value breakfast brunch on the weekends. For Dhs119, you’ll get to help yourself from the social table to start, where there’s a selection of fresh juices, pastries, cheese and cold cuts. Then, pick your main from a collection of hearty breakfasts, a made-to-order crepe and a hot beverage.

Bistro Des Arts, Address Dubai Marina, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 2pm, from Dhs119. Tel: (04) 55 11 576. @bistrodesarts

Bombay Bungalow

Open daily from 8am, Bombay Bungalow offers breakfast dishes with an Indian twist, such as the butter chicken omelette, or an onion and tomato chili breakfast pancake.

Bombay Bungalow, The Beach Mall, JBR, daily 8am to 12am. @bombaybungalow

Brunch and Cake

If you go to Brunch and Cake on the weekend, prepare to queue up as this is one of the most popular cafes in Dubai. It’s worth it though as you’ll be rewarded with beautiful interiors, picturesque views and a tasty menu of all-day eats. There are now three branches in Dubai: The Pointe, Al Wasl and Jumeirah Park, all of which boast that signature Insta-worthy decor and a menu of dishes that include the breakkie pizza, pulled beef benny and Nutella French toast.

Brunch and Cake, Wasl 51; The Pointe; and Jumeirah Park, opening times vary. Tel: (800) 4726362, brunchandcake.com

The Boardwalk

For late risers, the weekend breakfast at The Boardwalk is a winner. Overlooking the shores of the Dubai Creek Marina, the grown-up breakfast menu features four dishes to share, such as shakshouka-style poached eggs, hummus and cake. It’s only served on weekends, from 12pm.

Boardwalk, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Marina, 12am to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday. Tel: (04) 295 6000. hyattrestaurants.com

Boston Lane

This bijou bolthole in The Courtyard, Al Quoz, is a go-to for expertly pulled coffees, colourful açai bowls, bolognese-loaded toasties, and an indulgent brekkie roll packed with scrambled eggs, vintage cheddar and mozzarella. If you can, try and bag a seat outside for the ultimate sunshine experience.

Boston Lane Cafe, 25 4 B Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily 7.30am to 7pm. Tel: (058) 517 2131. bostonlane.com

Bounty Beets

From the Insta-perfect Millennial pink decor to the feel-good menu of vegan and gluten-free dishes, Bounty Beets puts the beauty into breakfast. Try the coconut crepes or charcoal and almond pancakes and watch your likes skyrocket.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373, @bountybeets

Bulgari Hotel

For a Mediterranean-style breakfast, head to Bulgari Resort Dubai. Watching the boats go by, you could easily be in the South of France. The Milano breakfast at Il Caffè includes coffee or tea, juice, fresh fruit, eggs, granola, and a selection of bread for Dhs165.

Il Caffè, Bulgari Resort Dubai, Dubai. Daily, from 6.30am. Tel:(0)4 777 5433. bulgarihotels.com

Cafe Nikki

This blissful beachfront setting at Cafe Nikki looks over an aquamarine pool and out onto the ocean. On the breakfast menu, you’ll find pancakes, granola, oats, eggs your way and more. This place is guaranteed to give you all of those holiday feels, even if you’re just visiting for breakfast. Breakfast is served from 7am to 11am.

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, Pearl Jumeirah, Dubai, Tue to Sat, 7am to 12am. Tel: (04) 376 6162. nikkibeachhotels.com

Comptoir 102

While many come to Comptoir 102 to shop the cool brands and labels curated within the concept store, a morning breakfast at the organic cafe isn’t to be missed. The ethos is all about healthy, nourishing dishes that are packed with nutrition, and as such the plant-based menu changes daily according to what’s available and in season. It helps that the interiors at this healthy cafe are stunning too.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 385 4555, comptoir102.com

Café Society

This spot in TAMANI Marina Hotel is all glamour and high society from the golden age begone. It focuses on the art of socialising, surrounded by luxurious decor that reflects the style of yesteryear. If you’re looking to breakfast in style, this one is definitely it.

Café Society, TAMANI Marina Hotel, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street, Dubai Marina, daily, 9am to 11pm, Tel: (04) 318 3755, cafesociety.ae

Carine

We always feel at peace when dining looking out onto the rolling greens of a golf course. Stunning French restaurant Carine offers just that, plus a great breakfast to enjoy over the weekend. Expect typical French flair in dishes such as scrambled eggs with black truffle and strawberry tartine with homemade peach jam.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, weekend breakfast from 9am. Tel: (0)4 417 9885. dubaigolf.com

Cassette

For all our Al Quoz regulars and those who are newbies, Cassette is a small sanctuary that everyone needs to try. Tucked away with its own magical courtyard, this cafe is a perfect place to catch up with friends away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Cassette offers a large range of vegan and veggie breakfast, lunch and dinner options. From vegan French toast, to acai bowls, hearty salads and a vegan lobster roll, you will not be short of options. Assemble your brunch squad this weekend and get yourself to Cassette.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 349 1966, cassette.ae

Common Grounds

Healthy, vibrant and bursting with vitality, Tom Arnel’s menu at Common Grounds makes you feel as good as it tastes, whether it’s the açai bowl with dragonfruit, raspberries and cacao nibs, a vegan chia pudding with saffron-mango lassi, or the virtuous breakfast bowl packed with vegetables.

Common Grounds, various locations across Dubai: Dubai Hills Mall; Mall of the Emirates; Nakheel Mall, JBR; Almas Tower; and DIFC. Tel: (050) 478 1094. commongroundsdubai.com

Cucina

Homely Italian concept, Cucina has opened its doors at the buzzing Palm West Beach, located in the newly-opened Marriott Resort. The restaurant offers a rustic sharing-style dining experience with a fun neighbourhood feel. Whether guests are visiting for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, enjoying an early morning coffee perched at the espresso bar or lingering for longer over a flawlessly-made spritz in the evening – it’s the perfect neighbourhood location to enjoy a slice of Italian dolce vita with family and friends.

Marriott Resort, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah Dubai. Daily 7am to 1am. Tel:(0)4 666 1408. cucinadubai.com

Dhow & Anchor

If you’re a late rise, hightail it to Dhow & Anchor, where service currently kicks off at noon. The traditional full English is available all day every day, and comes with Cumberland sausage, crispy bacon, mushroom, tomato, hash browns, baked beans and free range fried eggs. It’s Dhs115. On Saturdays, the all-day breakfast special gets you a breakfast dish (including the Full English) and a pint for Dhs120.

Dukkan El Baba

This cosy Lebanese eatery serves delicious homemade food (try their fattet hummus), breakfast, coffee, and deli items such as salads and sandwiches. Dukkan El Baba is an affordable, family-run concept located in The Greens and open from 9am to 11pm daily. Go for the breakfast (order the eggs in Aleppo) and stay for the warm, friendly atmosphere.

Dukkan El Baba, Thuraya Telecom Building, The Greens, Barsha Heights, Dubai. Daily 9am to 11pm. Tel:(0)43440140, @dukkan_el_baba

Duo Gastrobar

Located in Dubai Hills Business Park, licensed restaurant Duo Gastrobar serves a delicious breakfast from 9am to 1pm daily. Breakfast menu highlights include the avocado brioche with poached egg (Dhs55), truffle croque monsieur (Dhs55), cottage cheese pancakes with mascarpone cream and raspberries (Dhs60), all washed down with mimosas (Dhs50) or matcha (Dhs28).

Duo Gastrobar, Dubai Hills Business Park 4, Dubai. Weekdays 9am to 11pm, Weekends 9am to 12am. @duo.uae

East West

Found in the magical Courtyard in Al Quoz, East West is a gorgeous spot that’s part café, part event space. It is the perfect place to catch up with friends away from the hustle and bustle of the city. East West is open from 9am to 8pm every day and hosts a lineup of events and workshops including flower arranging, a speciality coffee and cupping experience, and meditation. On the menu, you will find a selection of freshly baked pastries, sweet treats, speciality coffee, matcha, and more.

East West, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, 9am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)4 336 6444, @eastwest.ae

Eggspectation

Taking the concept of all-day breakfasts to the eggstreme, Eggspectation offers a tempting Breakfast to Dinner menu that includes the standout Old Bay benny (Dhs72), two poached eggs on a pair of juicy crab cakes, slathered in Old Bay hollandaise.

Eggspectation, JBR The Walk 7am to 9pm; City Walk 7am to 8pm. JBR: (04) 430 7252. City Walk: (0)4 240 6876. eggspectation.ae

Ella’s Eatery

Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck in to all-you-can-eat breakfast at Ella’s Eatery. Choose no less than six dishes from the menu, with a hot drink or a fresh juice for Dhs89. Breakfast favorites on the extensive menu include avocado toast, organic eggs, shakshoukas, pancakes and breakfast bowls. Your four-legged friends are welcome to join you too.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, all-day breakfast available daily 8am to 12pm, from Dhs89. Tel: (04) 557 0984. @ellaseatery

EL&N

London’s most Instagrammable cafe, EL&N, has made its way over to Dubai, and pink lovers – this one’s for you. With bright pink floral decor and neon signage aplenty, EL&N’s signature look is a head-turner and is sure to draw crowds now that it’s open in DIFC. The space certainly stands out, with bubble balls, fashion illustrations, a central coffee bar made with a bespoke chandelier filled with 20,000 chains, neon signs and floral decor. Menu highlights include EL&N shakshuka, Cheetos cheeseburger, dulce de leche milk cakes and its famed Spanish latte.

EL&N London, Gate Village 2, DIFC, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday 8am to 12am, Friday to Saturday 8am to 2am. @eln_cafe

The Farm

Want greenery? Dine surrounded by lush greenery at The Farm, Al Barari. It’s a stunning botanical oasis that takes you out of the heart of the city with waterfalls, gorgeous plants and open-sided decking from where you can enjoy your alfresco picnic breakfast. Dishes include freshly-cooked omelettes, eggs royale, waffles, full English and plenty more.

The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai, daily 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

Flat12 Café

This outlet is showcasing a rotating collection of heritage motors and iconic sports cars. Enjoy your next coffee in this lovely industrially-chic space, which combines a bistro, boutique, and gallery under one roof. Their breakfast menu is available all day, featuring the Zaatar Burrata flatbread, breakfast burrito and smoked salmon benedict.

Flat12 Café, Rashid, Dubai, Sun to Thur 8am to 11pm, Fri to Sat 8am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 228 7123, @flat.12

Fouquet’s

It’s already one of the capital’s top restaurants and now you can officially say Bonjour to the French fine dining institution: Fouquet’s Dubai. The new Fouquet’s restaurant features a pâtisserie, a bar, the iconic brasserie, private lounges, and a rooftop boasting stunning views of Burj Khalifa and the Opera District. From 8am to 12pm daily, guests can tuck into a wide variety of French breakfast dishes including omelettes, French toast, pastries, eggs, and more.

Fouquet’s Dubai, Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai, daily 8am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 524 5301, @fouquets.dubai

Friends Avenue

This perennially popular JLT cafe offers a trio of açai bowls (Dhs40). There’s the classic combo with granola, berries and banana, the nutty professor with cacao nibs, roasted peanuts and chia, and the hello from Hawaii adorned with tropical fruits. For an açai fix straight to your door, order from sister project Açai and the Tribe on Deliveroo.

Friends Avenue, various locations in Dubai. friendsavenue.ae

Green Earth Cafe

Located in Wasl 51, Green Earth Cafe is a plant-based restaurant with Asian-inspired dishes. Established in Dubai last year, the homegrown concept is all about healthy and sustainable food and its delicious vegan menu is completely dairy-free, gluten-free, refined sugar-free, garlic and onion-free, and allium free. On the menu, guests can choose from breakfast items such as crispy waffles, acai bowls, and scrambled tofu, washed down with coffee, boba, or fresh smoothies. Lunch menu highlights include kimchi sushi, macaroni cheese, and tofu satay. All are welcome including your furry friends in the outdoor area.

Green Earth Dubai, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 5644210. @greenearth.dxb

The Grey

Adopting a less-is-more approach, The Grey is found in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it villa in Al Wasl, and promises great coffee, top design and a space that breeds creativity. Fitted out in endless shades of grey, the stripped-back aesthetic is a minimalist’s dream. The tropical acai bowl is a healthy way to start the day, or there’s a whole array of eggs served a dozen ways if you prefer something savoury for breakfast.

The Grey, 9A Street, Al Wasl, Al Safa, 8am to 11pm daily. Tel: (054) 582 6779, the-grey.co

The Guild

Located in ICD Brookfield, where you’ll also find cosy cafe Lulu & The Beanstalk and fine French restaurant Josette, The Guild is set over a sprawling 20,000 square feet. Described by EatX founder Tom Arnel as “the destination for discerning diners in the region,” The Guild is cleverly divided into four distinct spaces. The breakfast menu is served in The Nurseries from 8am to 11.30am daily. Drawing inspiration from the bustling streets of Soho, rich textures and colours create a space that serves as a chic daytime destination for freshly baked pastries and proper coffees. Order the cinnamon French toast (Dhs65) and thank us later.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Mon to Weds 8am to 12am, Thurs to Sun 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)54 279 6826, icdbrookfieldplace.com

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe

This homegrown concept is based Downtown, serving all their guests breakfast and views of the Burj Khalifa. Diners can enjoy British staples like their English Breakfast or if your feeling boojie, indulge in their ‘Golden Royal Brioche French Toast’, a 24-carat gold french toast.

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe, Downtown Burj Khalifa, 9am to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)50 583 0155, @hampstedbakeryandcafe

The Hamptons

This gorgeous cafe is inspired by the lifestyle of The Hamptons in the USA, and is has such a pretty exterior that you’ll be stopping to snap a picture before you even go inside. The interiors have a beach-house vibe which leads out to an airy conservatory adorned with flowers. If your mum is coming to visit, make sure this is in your itinerary. They also have a branch on Jumeirah Beach Road and Arabian Ranches.

The Hamptons Cafe, various locations. hamptonsdubai.com

Heal

You’ve probably seen this dreamy concept store and café clogging up your Instagram feed. Located inside a villa on Al Manara Road, this hidden gem has sleek interiors and a wholesome menu that will transport you away from the everyday hustle and bustle of the city.

Heal, Al Manara Rd, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai. Daily, 7am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 238 8841. @heal.ae

Ibn Al Bahr

A treasured Dubai restaurant for its affordable menus and fresh seafood, Ibn Al Bahr is now home to a daily breakfast, perfect for waking up by the seaside. The Michelin guide restaurant, known for celebrating authentic Lebanese flavours, has aptly called its new breakfast deal Fisherman’s Breakfast by the Sea. Available from 8.30am to 11.30am daily, it’s priced at Dhs150 for two and includes foul moudammas, tangy balila, labneh, fresh halloumi, zaatar manakish, vegetables and olives. There’s also your choice of three eggs your way, and beverage choices including tea, coffee and orange juice. Prefer to go a la carte? Priced at Dhs35 each, the à la carte options on the breakfast menu include egg awarma, fatteh awarma, and shanklish.

Ibn Al Bahr, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 8.30am to 11.30am. Tel: (0)4 553 9575, ibnalbahr.me

The Irish Village

Dubai’s stalwart Irish Village in Garhoud serves up a hearty full Irish breakfast every day from 11am to 6pm. The village fry comes with fried egg, bacon, sausages, hash browns, grilled tomato, black pudding, grilled tomato, mushrooms, baked beans and toast.

The Irish Village, Garhoud, Dubai, breakfast served daily, 11am to 6pm, Dhs75. Tel: (0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Ivy’s Secret Garden

Nestled within the industrial warehouses of Al Quoz is Ivy’s Secret Garden. Part plant shop, part cafe, this instantly relaxing space is named after its owner, who combined her love of coffee and plants into one one-stop shop where guests can enjoy a hidden green gem in the urban jungle. The menu has all-day acai bowls and small bites, plus an array of beverages that prove very popular. There are even green-themed workshops like skincare making and plant pot painting.

Ivy’s Secret Garden, Warehouse 3, Al Asayel St, Al Quoz 4, 9am to 9pm daily. Tel: (055) 8896982, secretgardenivy.com

Jones the Grocer

With multiple branches over the city, Jones the Grocer serves up an epic full English breakfast. There are healthier options too, and a selection of fresh juices, the homemade hash browns are definitely worth it though.

Jones The Grocer, various locations around Dubai, breakfast served until noon midweek, and 4pm on weekends. jonesthegrocer.com

Josette

DIFC’s glamorous French restaurant, Josette, has a delicious ‘petit déjuener’ menu available daily from 9am to 11.30am. Reminiscent of a Parisian street café, guests can choose from a range of savoury and sweet options served with fresh juices, healthy booster shots, and Josette’s very own chocolat chaud (hot chocolate). From an indulgent viennoiserie selection to the infamous table-side flambé Crêpes, king crab omelette to vegan options, there’s something to keep everyone’s cravings satisfied.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC. Daily from 9am to 11.30am. @josettedubai

Juntas

This intimate neighbourhood escape is located in a local Emirati lady’s home in Al Mizhar. A space for the community, Juntas is influenced by the undisturbed Portuguese countryside combined with Emirati culture. On the menu, guests can enjoy homemade sandwiches, coffee, afternoon tea, pizza, and freshly baked goods including the San Sebastián, in a cosy, homely atmosphere. You won’t want to leave.

Juntas, Al Mizhar, Dubai. Tuesday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm. Closed Mondays. @livejuntas

Koko Bay

Popular West Beach hotspot Koko Bay is usually synonymous with sundowners but it also has a great beachside breakfast offering. Enjoy Koko Bay-inspired breakfast dishes such as Asian omelette with kai pad krawpow served with custard baos, the Koko Bay full English, brioche French toast, Koko nut pancakes infused with lemongrass infused maple syrup, and the Amazonica acai bowl. Bag a seat outside for those epic Dubai Marina skyline views.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Fri 10am to midnight, Sat and Sun 8am to midnight. Tel: (04) 5723444. @kokobayuae

La Petit Ani

From one of Dubai’s most treasured chefs, Chef Izu Ani, La Petite Ani is the sister restaurant to Dubai Mall’s La Maison Ani. Celebrating French cuisine, La Petite Ani is located inside Gate Avenue DIFC. The homegrown restaurant serves relaxed French-Mediterranean cuisine from breakfast through to dinner, which can be enjoyed either in the casual Parisian-style café or for a chic takeaway. From quick bites to indulgent treats, the menu will satisfy all your French food cravings including homemade pastries and their signature Croque Monsieur.

La Petite Ani, Gate Avenue DIFC, Dubai. Opening June 2023. @lapetiteanibychefizu

Le Petit Beefbar

Beefbar Dubai is going back to its roots with a new concept, Le Petit Beefbar now open in DIFC. One main difference between Le Petit Beefbar and its sister restaurant in Jumeirah Al Naseem is that Le Petit Beefbar serves breakfast from 8am to 11.30am daily. From poached pineapple to their famous French toast, beefy benedicts to truffled scrambled eggs, guests can dig into a range of sweet and savoury dishes – no reservation needed.

Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC Gate Village, Dubai. Daily 8am to 11.30pm. beefbar.com

Leen’s

Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast while enjoying the view of the Museum of The Future? Well, now you can. Leen’s in the Emirates Towers is the perfect location to enjoy all the classic breakfast items as well as some decadent pancake or French toast options, too.

Leen’s Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, weekdays 11.30am to 11pm Tel: (0)4 388 0558 leens.com @leens_dubai

The Lighthouse

If you live and work around Dubai’s Design District then you might be familiar with the The Lighthouse, the concept store featuring food, design and cool shops. Its self-named cafe is as bright and airy as you can probably imagine and provides a great environment for those who need to get their creative juices flowing. From 8am to 12pm daily, guests can enjoy one breakfast dish and a drink for Dhs50. There are also now secondary outposts at Nakheel Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

The Lighthouse, Building No.6, Dubai Design District, Dubai, open 8am to 4pm daily. Tel: (04) 422 6024. thelighthouse.ae/kitchen

Lime Tree Cafe

You may be familiar with this establishment purely due to its iconic carrot cake, a treat that is locally renowned. With multiple locations scattered across the city, you will never be far from this iconic spot, which has got everything you need to start the day right. From cooked breakfast to pastries and sandwiches or salads from their deli section to of course their delicious carrot cake which can be eaten any time of the day, this is an ideal spot that will leave you truly satisfied.

Lime Tree Cafe, multiple locations, thelimetreecafe.com

Love Vibe

Promising ‘good vibes only’, you’re guaranteed a smile as soon as you walk into this brightly coloured, tropical-style cafe which will have you feeling like you’re in a little roadside spot in the Caribbean. Vibe’s breakfast dishes are a work of art and we must give a nod to the cute and creative names of them like ‘I’m benedicted to you’ and ‘scramble, don’t go bacon my heart’.

Love Vibe UAE, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, 8am to 10pm, daily. Tel: (04) 339 0087.

L’Occitane Café

This one-of-a-kind space in City Walk serves not just probably the best breakfast variety you’ve ever seen, but also exquisite skincare, haircare and bath products created by the French brand. A delicious fusion of carefully-curated French flavours awaits you. Throw in a massage too and you’re all set.

L’Occitane Café, City Walk, Dubai, Monday to Thursday 9am to 10pm, Friday to Sunday 9am to 12am, Tel: (04) 346 1825, aeloccitane.com

Lowe

The edgy Antipodean eatery in the Koa Canvas hub delivers modern, produce-driven plates of exceptional fare. Be sure to book ahead for their leisurely weekend brunch (not the boozy, dance-on-tables kind), where standout dishes include smashed avo with prawns and yuzu koshu, and the Lowe breakfast of haloumi, boiled egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, chickpeas, olives and flatbread.

Lowe, Koa Canvas, Wadi Al Safa 3, breakfast served Sat and Sun 8am to 12pm. Tel: (0)4 320 1890. lowe-dubai.com

Lulu and the Beanstalk

The name may sound like a place for your little ones, but Lulu and The Beanstalk is in fact a super hip and art-deco coffee shop that also doubles as a library and a bar. If you’re looking for somewhere to head to that will have a productive morning or afternoon, Lulu’s is definitely the place to be. Breakfast menu highlights include the egg paratha (Dhs30) and avocado on toast (Dhs45). Their drinks menu has all the quintessential coffee options, plus a few cheeky cocktails for when you’ve finished the working day.

Lulu & The Beanstalk, ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, open Mon to Thur 9am to 11pm, Fri 9am to 1am, Sat 11sm to 12am, closed on Sun, @lulus.bean

McGettigan’s

If you’ve sunk a few too many pints the night before, return to the scene of the crime for a restorative McGettigan’s Breakfast. Available in small or large, this hearty repast includes sausage, bacon, black and white pudding, eggs cooked to order, slow-roasted tomato, mushroom, hash brown, baked beans and toast, all washed down with tea or coffee.

McGettigans, JLT; Souk Madinat Jumeirah; JBR; and Home by McGettigan’s (City Walk). mcgettigans.com

Mitts & Trays

Perfect for a weekend catch up, Mitts & Trays has high-tech menus on iPads, and you can choose from a range of plates that are healthy and wholesome. The real stars of the show are their iced lattes, which are almost too pretty to drink.

Mitts & Trays, Dubai Hills Mall. Daily 8am to 12am. mittsandtrays.com

Mondoux

The Dubai Creek Harbour branch is a gorgeous spot for a bit of breakfast and Mondoux is the ultimate place to go. Dishes include croque madame made with homemade bread, a colourful acai bowl, French brioche toast with salted caramel, and a mascarpone and blueberry crepe. Wash it all down with a freshly-prepared coffee or juice. Breakfast is served from 8am until 12pm on weekdays and 1pm on weekends.

Mondoux, various locations in Dubai. Tel: (0)4 584 5177. mondoux.ae

Myocum

Named after the lush hinterland surrounding Byron Bay, this urban-chic eatery has a decidedly Aussie accent. Order the casuarina toast with smashed avo, beetroot hummus, feta, edamame and dukkah – and feel smug for the rest of the day. On the run? Grab a coffee from the takeaway window at Dar Wasl Mall.

Myocum, No. 45 Dar Wasl Mall, Al Safa, breakfast served 7am to 10pm. @myocum_dubai

New Earth Café

Spend your days surrounded by palm trees and sunshine at this stunning hidden gem. From smoothie bowls to avo toast, superfood lattes to affirmation juices, New Earth Café is a conscious eatery located in the green heart of Dubai, Al Barari, serving simple, honest food that nurtures and nourishes.

New Earth Café, Al Barari, Dubai. Daily, 7am to 6pm. @newearth.cafe

Nette

Nette, located at the Matcha Club in Al Quoz, is the gorgeous sister café to Cassette. A trendy café nestled between yoga studios and padel courts, it’s home to a wholesome menu, although Nette may surprise you with its lean toward Japanese ingredients – a nod, we assume, to the name of the wellness club it’s housed within. Whether you fancy a game of padel or just want to sit with a good book and people-watch, dig into their divine dishes like the nutrient-filled matcha acai bowl or miso eggs Benedict.

Nette at Matcha Club, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 548 8369. @nettedxb

Nightjar Coffee

This coffee haunt lives up to its cool location, with a lofthouse-style vibe featuring exposed ceilings, dark woods, and a huge wrap-around bar (it’s just for coffee though). Nightjar specialises in coffee and there are taps serving every type of coffee you can imagine as well as a delicious breakfast menu and, on the weekend, a roster of DJs playing from Friday to Saturday.

Nightjar Coffee Roasters, Alserkal Avenue and City Walk. Tel: (04) 330 6635. nightjar.coffee

Odeon

Un croissant, un café crème…One of our favourite homegrown French restaurants, Odeon, located in Jumeirah 3, serves breakfast every Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 12pm. Guests can indulge in their ‘weekend à la française’ for Dhs129 per person, including an unlimited selection of viennoiseries, pastries and fresh bread with jams and butter, as well as the choice of one egg dish, granola yoghurt, or homemade crepes. All of this washed down with bottomless coffee and a glass of fresh juice.

Odeon, 568 Beach Road, Jumeirah 3, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (050) 396 0974, odeongourmet.com

Paus;

Hit the paus button at this gorgeous villa-turned-café and wellness studio in Umm Suqeuim. Paus has daily classes, from hip-hop yoga to sound healing, as well as detox treatments, workshops, all-day breakfast, healthy dishes, and coffee, plus you can also rent out their event space. What to order? Ask for an iced matcha latte and the all-day breakfast fry-up (which can also be made vegan).

Paus, Villa 1202, Al Wasl Road, Umm Sequim 2. Tel: (0)4 266 5329. pausdxb.com

Pekoe

This teahouse and Asian bakery serves freshly made sourdough, coffee, and specialises in all kinds of tea from cold brew tea to loose leaf, matcha to iced tea. Ask for a Maritozzi and thank us later.

Pekoe, Warehouse 59, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Daily 9am to 7pm. @mypekoe

Reform Social & Grill

Famous for their ever-popular English breakfast, Reform takes their full English so seriously, it’s actually called the ‘Breakfast of Champions’. There’s also a selection of Benedicts, and plenty of options for those with a sweet tooth.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, daily 8am to 12pm . Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Revo Cafe, Anantara The Palm

Revo Cafe is a great weekend breakfast spot, with a view that captures the Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and Downtown Dubai skyline. Whether you’re keeping healthy with their health-focused super bowls or a light granola, or treating yourself to a slab of caramelised bread covered in mascarpone, Revo Cafe at Anantara The Palm has you covered.

Revo Cafe, Anantara, The Palm, Dubai, daily 8am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 5678304. dubai-palm.anantara.com

RSVP

Traditional French eatery, RSVP, has introduced a Parisian-style breakfast with live music. With an in-house Boulangerie, the restaurant will offer homemade bread and pastries with only the best French butter, rustic baguettes, croissants, and a range of hot dishes from the classic scrambled eggs with caviar to smoked salmon, French toast, and more. Bon appétit!

RSVP, Boxpark, Al Wasl Road. Weekend breakfast, 8am to 12pm. Tel: (0)4 265 5007. @rsvprestaurant

Samadhi Wellness

Samadhi, Jumeirah’s zen wellness space features two types of yoga studios, Reflect, with infrared heaters, and Connect, which extends into the garden in the cooler months; as well as a sauna, stunning pool, ice bath, hair therapy rooms, sanctuary garden, wholesome café, and a shop. Inviting guests to come for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the clean eatery serves wholesome mains, smoothie bowls, vegan-friendly dishes, salads, detox juices, coffee, matcha, homemade truffles, and more.

Samadhi Wellness, 491b Jumeirah St, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Daily, 7am to 9.45pm. Tel:(0)4 323 5354. samadhi-wellness.com / @samadhimywellness

SAN Beach

One of the prettiest spots at The Club on Palm West Beach, SAN has quickly become one of the city’s favourite beach clubs. If you’re looking for a spot to kickstart your day in style, they now serve up a daily breakfast, where you can tuck into the likes of light fluffy pancakes or runny eggs benedict to the sound of the gently lapping ocean. There’s a breakfast package for groups priced at Dhs300 per person, which includes a breakfast main dish, basket of pastries and two non-alcoholic breakfast beverages, or just order from the a la carte menu. . Whether you wish to delight your taste buds with freshly baked and warm pastries, refreshing smoothies, or numerous egg delicacies cooked to perfection, SĀN has something for everyone.

SAN, The Club, Palm West Beach, daily 9am to midday. Tel: (0)4 458 0499, sanbeachdubai.com

Sarabeth’s

This New York export serves up breakfast all day from 7.30am to 10pm at its City Walk location – because eggs Benedict and fluffy pancakes shouldn’t only be served before noon.

City Walk, Al Safa Road, Dubai, daily 7.30am to 10pm. Tel: (052) 3976750. @sarabeths.uae

Saya Brasserie Cafe

Breakfast but make it fashion at Saya. Locations scattered around Dubai this is the perfect choice to catch up with your girlfriends over the weekend. This cafe is a beautiful backdrop to shoot some candid’s before you tuck into some really good food. Flaky croissants and tasty toasties are on the menu along with delectable lotus pancakes and brioche crunchy French toast.

Saya Brasserie Cafe, various locations around Dubai, sayacafe.ae, @saya.brasserie

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

On the fourth floor of Pier 7, the panoramic marina views from The Scene can be enjoyed just as much from a window-facing indoor table as they can on the expansive terrace. Breakfast is served on weekends only from 10am to 12pm, with the gastropub menu featuring all the classics like a full English, a bacon and egg butty and stacks of pancakes.

The Scene, 4th floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 2am weekdays, 10am to 2am weekends. Tel: (0)4 422 2328, thescene.xyz

Seva Table

Seva Table is the name of beautiful Jumeirah Beach cafe and wellness centre formally known as ‘Life ‘n’ One’. Enjoy Seva’s plant-based dishes in the mantra-infused secret garden, where you’ll be able to connect with others, enjoy (or even write) a book, brainstorm or just day-dream. This is a wifi-free zone, so keep those phones away.You’ll also find workshops here such as yoga, meditation, bodywork, sound healing, energy medicine and more.

Seva Table, Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (056) 534 2899. sevaexperience.com

Splendour Fields

On the ground floor of The Park in JLT is Splendour Fields. An Aussie-inspired café with a welcoming feel, this cool dining destination offers lovely views out over the JLT park, even if you’re sitting inside. On the menu, you can expect the same wholesome, produce-driven menu you find at sister restaurants like Tom&Serg and Common Grounds. There’s a speciality coffee bar for picking up your favourite caffeine hit, a counter of freshly baked goods and even a gourmet grocer, where you can grab your produce to takeaway.

Splendour Fields at The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 8am to 6pm. Tel: (0)56 603 0897, eatx.com

Seven Seeds

Jumeirah is full of hidden cafés waiting to be found and this is one of them. The beautiful Seven Seeds is surrounded by a green garden, water features, a conservatory for when summer comes along, and a trendy indoor space. On the menu, guests can tuck into healthy bites like sandwiches and smoothie bowls, sweet treats, burgers, and delicious coffee.

Seven Seeds, Villa 15 51st St, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)56 422 0427, 7seeds.ae

Sirali

Is there anything better than a good Turkish breakfast spread? Straight from Turkey in Dubai, Sirali restaurant opened its doors in Habtoor City last year and has since gained a cult-following of foodies around the city. The fine-dining licensed Turkish restaurant serves a sharing-style breakfast every weekend, from 10am to 1pm, priced at Dhs139 per person including unlimited Turkish coffee, tea, and fresh juices.

Sirali Dubai, Habtoor City, Business Bay. Weekends, 10am to 1pm. Dhs139 per person. @siralikebapdubai

Society Dubai

Society DXB is the ultra swanky breakfast spot loved by many across the city for its super-classy setting and varied breakfast menu. It’s got something for everyone, from a healthy Mediterranean breakfast to some seriously indulgent breakfast waffles, crepes and pancakes. For careful diners, opt for the ‘ParknDine’ option, where you will get your meals delivered right to your car.

Society DXB, Jumeirah Street, Dubai, 8am to 6pm daily. Tel: (04) 222 2811. societydxb.com

Surf House Dubai

This surfer’s paradise serves healthy eats and piping hot coffee, that can be enjoyed after a morning swim on the beach, or after rolling out of bed. With a wide array of choices which infuse international flavours, all diners can enjoy some of the best acai bowls in town, healthy porridges, avo on toast, a wide choice of poke bowls, salads and more. Surf House invites people to come and use their space to work and you can even bring your four-legged friends.

Single Fin Cafe, Surf House, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Sun 7am to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 504 3020 @surfhousedubai

tashas café

tashas café’s distinct aesthetic is evident at all of the South African brand’s branches, which now include Dubai Marina Mall, Al Barsha, and Mirdif. The breakfast menu is largely similar at all branches, packed with fluffy French toasts, omelettes and tasty avo toasts. As is customary, alongside the menu of classic favourites you’ll find at all tashas cafés across the city, there are signature dishes devised especially for each restaurant.

tashas, various locations including Dubai Marina, Al Barsha, Al Jalila, Jumeirah, and Mirdif. tashascafe.com

Teible

Seasonal, farm-to-table restaurant Teible at Jameel Arts Centre is one of the few businesses in Dubai leading a change in sustainability efforts. Instead of opting for imported produce, Teible now sources 95 per cent of its ingredients from within the UAE, which means reducing the restaurant’s carbon footprint dramatically. Their seasonal menu is constantly changing, providing guests with new culinary experiences that pay homage to the earth’s freshest ingredients and flavours.

Teible, Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 243 6683. @teible_

To the Moon and Back

This quirky hidden café is a female-owned homegrown gem. The Emirati entrepreneur was inspired by the cool coffee culture in Melbourne and the beans are sourced from a Melbourne-based roastery called Five Senses. Just a short walk away from the beach, the cafe has a courtyard with a water fountain and birds chirping – pure bliss.

To the Moon and Back, Al Athar Street, Dubai. Daily. 7am to 11pm. @ttmb.coffee

Tom & Serg

If there’s one man who’s shaped the breakfast scene in Dubai, it’s Australian chef Tom Arnel. Visit the industrial-chic eatery that started it all, Tom & Serg, for his innovative take on cafe fare. Expect an avo toast layered with tomato, lemon oil, mint, zaatar, pine nuts and black salt, fried eggs with pumpkin seeds and chimichurri, and granola served with cashew milk and coconut yoghurt.

Al Quoz, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Mon to Fri 8am to 4pm, Sat and Sun 8am to 6pm. Tel: (056) 4746812. tomandserg.com

Two Neighbors

This cosy spot is open for brunch (in the traditional sense of the word) between 9am and 11.45pm daily. Dishes include truffle scramble on multigrain toasted bread, a guac and bacon Benedict, and the ‘babka’.

Two Neighbors, Madinat Badr, Dubai, daily 9am to 11.45pm. Tel: (0)4 548 3732. @twoneighbors.dxb

Ula Dubai

Located on the golden sands of Palm Jumeirah, Ula serves up breakfast from 10am through the week and 9am on weekends. This pretty spot’s weekend bottomless breakfast is as good as it gets and the perfect spot to catch up with loved ones. For Dhs200 per person, guests can choose from a range of dishes including smoked salmon pita, lobster benedict, and shakshuka, alongside unlimited mimosas and prosecco.

Ula, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 10am to 1am Mon to Thurs, 9am to 1am Fri to Sun. Tel:(0)45663041. @uladxb

