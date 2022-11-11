The singer received Simon Cowell’s approval on Britain’s Got Talent…

UK artist, singer and songwriter, Calum Scott returns to Dubai this November with his brand new album Bridges.

The gig, taking place on Saturday November 19, was initially announced for Hard Rock Cafe Dubai, but will now take place at The Tent at Bla Bla, the What’s On Nightlife Award winning Best Live Music Venue.

If you’d already bought tickets, all tickets will remain valid. If you were yet to snap them up, there’s still a few remaining, priced from Dhs299.

Expect to hear him and his band perform hit singles including hits like If You Ever Change Your Mind, The Way You Loved Me, and Goodbye, Again. Doors will open at 7pm, with the show taking place from 8pm.

Calum Scott’s unmistakable, critically acclaimed vocal style got him a standing ovation and even won him the golden buzzer from the blunt (read: rude) Simon Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent for his rendition of Robyn – Dancing On My Own back in 2015.

After hitting the buzzer, Cowell stated, ‘I’ve never ever in all the years I’ve done this show heard a guy with the talent you’ve got. Seriously. And the version was sensational, and that shows to me that you’re more than a singer, you’re an artist and that’s why you got that (the buzzer).’ If you know moody Simon, that’s pretty high praise.

Calum Scott didn’t end up winning the British talent competition show but he went on to create his debut album which was number one on iTunes in 21 countries. He even amassed more than 50 Platinum and Gold awards across the globe.

Do note, that you will have to be 21 and above to attend the concert.

Calum Scott Bridges World Tour 2022, The Tent at Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, Sat Nov 19, doors open at 7pm, from Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 584 4111.@livenationme

Featured image: Getty Images