Call it blasphemy, but some of us are big fans of the end of the week brunch. For one, it’s the perfect way to escape the Sunday scaries, preferably with a cocktail in hand. Secondly, Sunday brunches are always just a little more… refined.

At relatively new Monaco import Mayabay – located at the far side of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s turtle lagoon – chef Shane MacNeil has designed an extensive Asian-influenced Sunday brunch menu that’s both elegant and bountiful.

Inside, Mayabay is loosely split into three areas: a large lounge area, even larger main dining

room, a smaller private dining space as well as an enormous open kitchen, with an army of chefs working diligently at their stations. The ceilings are high – so high in fact that on one side of the main dining room, a DJ guitarist and singer perform sporadically throughout brunch from a balcony to the guests below.