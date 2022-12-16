What would Dubai be without brunch?

From disco to beachside brunches, Dubai’s brunch scene is always evolving with new options. Whether you looking for somewhere to celebrate or just wanting to mix up brunch plans, here are the latest Saturday brunches in Dubai to know about.

Attiko

It’s only been weeks since Attiko heated up the rooftop drinking and dining scene. This Pan-Asian restaurant and lounge set on the rooftop of the W Dubai – Mina Seyahi is a chic and contemporary venue with an expansive terrace and views over the Arabian Gulf. Their new brunch takes place during sundown, being held every Saturday from 2pm to 5pm, so it’s perfect for those that like a lie in. Guests can enjoy the soft package for Dhs295, house beverages for Dhs395, prosecco will cost Dhs545 and opting for champagne will set you back Dhs695.

Attiko Dubai, W Dubai Mina Seyahi hotel, Saturday 2pm to 5pm, soft Dhs295, house Dhs395, prosecco Dhs545, champagne Dhs695, @attikodubai

Birdcage

Calling all disco diva’s to the newest party brunch to hit the city. Birdcage will have you fueled on funky retro beats, disco themed cocktails and a fusion of Asian and Latin American sharing platters. With the backdrop of the picturesque canal views, this venue will be brining the disco fever with purple hued neon lights, velvet furnishings, and sparkling chandeliers. The four-hour party runs from 1pm to 5pm every Saturday, for Dhs219 with soft drinks, Dhs310 for house beverages and Dhs419 with premium drinks. The party doesn’t have to stop when brunch does, with Birdcage’s after party deals, offering selected drinks for Dhs30 from 5pm to 7pm.

The Birdcage, Pullman Dubai Downtown, Disco brunch on Saturday 1pm to 5pm, Dhs219 soft, Dhs319 house, Dhs419 premium, Tel: (0)50 213 5827, birdcagedubai.com

Black Flamingo

Palm’s West Beach is quickly becoming one of the hottest spots in town, and now there’s a new brunch to add to the list of reasons to visit. Celebrating all the flavours and flares of Miami, guests can explore Caribbean culture food and music at the vibrant and eclectic Black Flamingo. Assemble your squad next Saturday from 2pm to 6pm and tuck into beef empanadas, crispy squid and jerk wings. Get your dancing shoes ready for a fusion of afro beats, Reggaeton, hiphop and more for Dhs295 for soft, Dhs395 with house beverages and Dhs445 for premium.

Black Flamingo, Palm West Beach, Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturday brunch 2pm to 6pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs445 premium, Tel: (0)4 513 4777, blackflamingodxb

Hidemasa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidemasa • Dubai (@hidemasa.dxb)

Al Fattan Currency House’s upscale Japanese restaurant, Hidemasa, presents a Saturday afternoon of delicacies that earned chef Hidemasa Yamamoto’s coveted Michelin star. From 1pm to 4pm, the restaurant offers unlimited starters, a choice of main and dessert. Enjoy soft drinks for Dhs299, house beverages for Dhs499, or opt for the premium package which will cost Dhs699.

Hidemasa, Al Fattan Currency House, Trade Centre, DIFC, Dubai, Saturday brunch 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs699 premium, Tel: (0)4 250 9459, hidemasarestaurant.com

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

Launching this Saturday December 17, this is Dubai’s newest beachside brunch. Guests can dive into a Greek-Mediterranean sharing style menu, including Dibba Bay Oysters, beef tartare, seafood paella, gyros and an array of grilled seafood. This boho chic taverna invites you and your loved ones to dine with your toes in the sand and later dance to the melodic beats of the resident DJ. From 1pm to 4pm every Saturday, this brunch will cost you Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house beverages, Dhs499 for sparkling.

The Taverna, Brunch Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 sparkling, Tel: (0)52 925 0736, @lagunabeachdubai

Images: Provided and social