Watch the sunset over Dubai’s ever-changing skyline from a new angle…

With panoramic view of Dubai Harbour, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewater Island, this new rooftop bar and lounge immediately takes your breath away. Located on the 31st floor of the new W Dubai Mina Seyahi, Attiko opens its doors on Tuesday, November 8.

The highly-anticipated venue is influenced by an Asian garden with floor-to-ceiling windows, a seductive yet vibrant atmosphere and a large outdoor terrace.

For golden hour enthusiasts, the terrace offers a high-end sunset spot for drinks. For foodies, sharing nibbles and the breathtaking location makes for the ideal destination to catch up with friends. And for the late-nighters, the high-energy lounge has endless entertainment, and live DJs into the early hours. In other words: the 600-sqm space has something for everyone.

What’s on the menu? Starters include shrimp tempura, oyster, tuna tataki salad, and yellow tail carpaccio. For the mains, Attiko’s instant crowd-pleasers include black pepper chicken, Chilian seabass, lobster with lime butter and a chili crumble, and spicy Waygu beef striploin, alongside an extensive sushi, sashimi, and maki selection. To end on a sweet note, try the three kinds of Mochi ice cream and passion fruit cheesecake with banana ice cream.

Mixologist Andrii Knapik presents a carefully-curated cocktail menu using traditional infusion methods for unique tastes making for an unforgettable tipple every night.

Add the WOW-factor to your next staycation…

Boasting 31 storeys of unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline, the iconic adult-only hotel W – Dubai Mina Seyahi is full of stories and character. The W Lounge, found in the lobby, serves up savoury bites infused with local flavours, complemented by live music and nightly DJ sets. The brand’s famed Wet Deck is where you’ll find the pool, alongside urban beach club Ginger Moon.

All 318 rooms are sea-facing with a private balcony, including the 27 suites. If you want to go all out, it doesn’t get any bigger than the Extreme WOW Suite, found on the 30 floor. W’s take on a Presidential Suite is a 285 square metre space with two bedrooms, a lounge, dining area and a balcony.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina. Tel:(0)4 350 9983, Reservations@theattiko.com, w-dubai-mina-seyahi.com / @wdubaiminaseyahi

