Looking to enjoy all the spoils of the festive season? Look no further than a Christmas staycation at the gorgeous Rosewood Abu Dubai, on Al Marayh Island.

Here are all the wonderful happenings

Suite Offer

You and your loved ones will be able to relax and rejuvenate in the sophisticated setting with lots on offer to get you all in the spirit. Families and friends can enjoy suites, which offer incredible views of the fireworks and access to all the wonderful festive actives. Spend uninterrupted quality time together and a 35 per cent discount off suites if you book before Saturday December 31.

Festive afternoon tea at Majlis

Kickstart the festivities with a winter-themed high tea in the elegant Majlis lounge. Explore wonderful teas and a graze on a selection of confectionary and savoury delicacies whilst the the little ones are kept entertained with a gingerbread house activity. It’s available daily throughout December from 3pm to 6pm and priced at Dhs210 per person or Dhs250 including one kids activity.

Christmas at La Cava

Go all out this Christmas with dinner at this sophisticated wine cellar where you can tuck into a five-course culinary experience on December 25. Taking place from 7pm to 11.30pm, it’s Dhs455 per person including paired wines and whisky.

Christmas roast at Aqua

Nothing quite compares to a traditional Christmas roast shared with loved ones. This year, you can indulge in roast beef and golden Yorkshire puddings on Aqua’s terrace with the backdrop of the Abu Dhabi skyline. From 12pm to 4pm, packages start at Dhs255 for food only, Dhs355 with house beverages and Dhs455 with Champagne.

Masquerade NYE party at Glo Lounge

Giving a mysterious allure to its New Year’s Eve party this year is Glo Lounge with a masquerade theme taking over the final night of 2022. Dance the night away on one of Abu Dhabi’s hottest rooftops with front row seats to the fireworks. Starting from 9pm onwards, packages start with Dhs150 for standing guests including one house beverage, Dhs1,500 per table of four with a bottle of wine or spirit or Dhs3,000 per table of six which includes two bottles of wine or spirits. If your feeling fancy, enjoy a cabana for Dhs5,000, which is inclusive of food and drink.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Tel: (0)2 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

