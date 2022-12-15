Sponsored: The dinner and a show you know and love, given a little festive glow-up…

Looking for a festive get-together with a twist this Christmas? Spice up your festive season with dinner and a show at Taikun, the sizzling cabaret restaurant in Hilton Habtoor City. Taikun has got you sorted on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, with entertainment paired with brunch packages.

Here are all the fabulous festive season offers.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Let it show at Taikun

To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, Taikun is hosting a holiday-themed event on December 24 and 25 that is sure to immerse guests in riveting performances, vibrant shows and delicious dishes. Taikun has planned everything from the decor to the drinks, in order to give a fully festive experience to all guests. On both nights, you can savor a set menu which features pan-Asian dishes and unique Christmas drinks. Expect roasted seabass, Cavatelli pasta, and a Mont Blanc dessert to polish off the meal.

8pm to 3am, Dec 24 and Dec 25, Dhs699 soft, Dhs799 house and Dhs999 sparkling.

Renaissance New Year’s Eve

Shake up your New Year’s plans with a renaissance-era themed party. With dazzling details, the decor, entertainment and dining will sweep guests off their feet. Grab your dancing shoes and your finest, pearls, feathers, leather or lace and immerse yourself in the festivities. Count down to 2023 in style while indulging in an a la carte offering of tasty dishes while waiters keep glasses topped up into the early hours. To get involved in this glamorous evening, the early bird minimum spend will cost you Dhs1,500.

Taikun, Al Habtoor City, Business Bay, Tel: (0)50 307 0941, taikundubai.com

Images: Provided