It’s the most wonderful time of the year….

Christmas is nearly here and there are plenty of festive events in Dubai to check out. We’ve been making a list and checking it twice to bring you all the Christmas events in Dubai for 2022.

Be sure to bookmark this list as we’ll be adding more festive events in Dubai as they get announced.

Countdown to Christmas Brunch At Hillhouse Brasserie

When: Nov 25 and 26, Dec 3, 17, 24 and 25.

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun with The Hillhouse Brasserie’s festive-themed. This chic eatery is throwing its countdown brunch on several dates between now and the big day. Make your bookings for November 25 and 26 or on one of the Saturdays through December. Alongside festive nibbles, the brunch includes a choice of turkey or beef roast with all the trimmings. Your meal will end on the sweetest of notes with a selection of festive treats, paired with a mulled wine or a gingerbread martini. This can all be enjoyed for Dhs195 including soft drinks, Dhs370 including house beverages, or Dhs420 with bubbly. It’s Dhs95 for the little ones.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Nov 25 and 26, Dec 3, 17, 24 and 25, prices start from Dhs195, @hillhousedubai

Winter Garden at Habtoor City

When: Until December 31

Kick off your Christmas celebrations with Habtoor Palace’s annual Winter Garden. Expect pop-up shops and a whole host of activities the family can enjoy, paired with entertainment, fun attractions and more. you will not go home hungry, with a large variety of dining options to keep you fueled through the festivities. Shawarma Vibes, Aloha Dubai and Sauce Diner, will be there to satisfy all your cravings. Head here for all the festive markets in Dubai.

Winter Garden, Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, open until December 31, daily from 4pm to midnight. @wintergardendubai

Winterfest at Dubai Media City

When: November 19 to December 18

As well as an epic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fan zone, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre will welcome a first-of-its-kind Christmas market to Media City for the duration of the football tournament. This will kick off with a Christmas tree lighting experience on Sunday, November 20 and will be followed by four weeks of Christmassy experiences that include a festive market, Santa’s grotto and much more. Entry to Winterfest will be included with a fan zone ticket, which starts from just Dhs50 and is fully redeemable on food and drink.

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Al Sufouh 2, Dubai, Nov 19 to Dec 18, Dhs50 entry, mcgettigans.com/fanzone

A festive evening at the Swissotel

When: November 29

Kickstart your festive season with a magical evening full of lights and delicious treats. Watch a 20-foot Christmas tree get decorated whilst you sip on festive drinks, snack on canapés or attend a gingerbread workshop. Guests can also join a LINDT chocolate masterclass (Dhs99) or a festive afternoon tea experience (Dhs175).

Swissotel, Al Ghurair Dubai, Diera Dubai, Nov 29, Tel: (0)4 293 3000, swissotel-dubai-alghurair.com

Tree lighting Ceremony at Taj JLT

When: December 7

Decorating the family Christmas tree is always a special occasion, marking the beginning of the winter festivities. At Taj JLT, you can bask in the celebrations a second time with their festive ceremony, complete with mulled wine, festive bites and sweet minced pies. Guests will be able to sing along or listen to the holiday spirit of the choir girls, whilst children can get a picture with Santa Claus himself.

Taj Jumeirah JLT Hotel, Dubai, Wed Dec 7, Tel: (0)4 574 1111, tajhotels.com

Dubai Santa Run

When: December 10

Get your steps in before the month of endless eating and drinking begins at this Santa fun run. It takes place at Festival City and is perfect for runners of all abilities. There are three different distances of 1km, 2.5km and 5km. All participants will have the chance to win the best costume, so make sure to get on your most festive outfits. Register online to get involved. It will cost you Dsh125.

Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Dec 10 from 7am, Dhs125, raceme.ae

This is Christmas at Ski Dubai

When: December 14 to 24

In classic Dubai fashion, you are able to have a white Christmas in the middle of the desert. Experience your own little winter wonderland at Ski Dubai from Wednesday, December 14 until Saturday, December 24. You can visit Santa in his grotto from 12pm to 2.30pm, 3.30 to 6pm and from 7pm to 9pm. You will also be able to enjoy a free hot chocolate on the snowy slopes. Check out the experiences and prices here.

Ski Dubai, Emirates Mall, 12pm until 9pm, prices from Dhs125. Tel: (0)6 005 9905, skidxb.com

