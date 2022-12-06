Sip some coffee and munch on some moreish brekkie…

There is no shortage of cafes and restaurants around this city. And while many of us are late risers after a night out over the weekend, some do get to see the morning sun before 11am. In Jumeirah, the options are endless for where we can enjoy a lovely breakfast but we have decided that these 6 are must-try spots for a breakfast date with a pal or two.

Awaken

You are sure to find all of the classics for breakfast at Awaken. The quintessential are all present on their menu, a lovely eggs Benedict, check; Avo on toast; check. But there are also other stand-out breakfast options to try. For example, their trio truffle eggs Benedict comes topped with smoked salmon and a light shaving of truffle. Yum…

Awaken, 1090 Al Wasl Road, Umm Suqeim, open daily from 7am to 11pm. @awakencafe.ae

Beacon

Sometimes breakfast doesn’t have to be a massive feast. A cruffin and coffee might be all you need to start your day productively. At Beacon, they have a whole host of pastry options to enjoy such as their za’atar and labneh cruffin. Pair it with a very trendy nitro coffee.

Beacon, 10 22nd street, Umm Suqeim, open weekdays from 8am to 10pm and weekends from 8am to 11pm. @beacon.cafe

Block 92

Car enthusiasts, this one is for you. Located inside the Sunset Mall, Block 92 often holds car meets and events petrol heads to gather and ogle. They do also, however, make a killer açai bowl and have some fantastic pastries to try. So head over in your beauty, enjoy breakfast and discuss the break horse power of your vehicle.

Block 92, Sunset Mall, Jumeirah Street, open daily from 9am to 2am. @block__92

Joy Cafe

Your options are limitless at this beautiful restaurant. Enjoy alfresco dining and enjoy a wide range of breakfast items such as a Turkish or Mexican breakfast. Or one of their signatures, the brioche Benedict which is half a loaf of brioche, drenched in Hollandaise sauce and eggs.

Joy Cafe, 616 Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqeim, open Sun to Wed 8am to midnight and Thu to Sat 8am to 1am. @joycafedubai

Skm’d

A haven on what is already one of Dubai’s favourite relaxation spots. If you’re looking for the ultimate place to enjoy the beach while you catch up with some friends over coffee and breakfast, then look no further than Skm’d. This beachside beauty serves a wide variety of healthy and delicious breakfast options. Açai options galore, delightful breakfast poke bowls and of course the perfect full English. Their all-day breakfast is one to check out this weekend.

Skm’d, Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim, open Mon to Fri 8am to 11pm and Sat to Sun 7am to midnight. @skmddubai

Tania’s Teahouse

This stunning cafe just had to make this list. Not only is every single aspect of Tania’s Teahouse aesthetically pleasing and worthy of an Insta feed post, they also deliver on divine looking and tasting dishes. They have taken classics such as the eggs Benedict and ‘tea-afied’ it, with tea leaf died breakfast buns, micro greens and crispy onions.

Tania’s Teahouse, 779A Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqeim, open daily from 8am to 6pm. @taniasteahouse

Images: Instagram