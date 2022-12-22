Time for a spot of (festive) tea…

Love a delicious treat during tea time? During Christmas time, these afternoon teas in Dubai are getting a festive twist.

Here are 18 festive afternoon teas in Dubai to try this Christmas

Address Beach Resort

The new Breeze afternoon tea at The Lounge offers delightful bites from Alaskan king crab roll, organic chicken roulade and more. It costs Dhs328 per set. Available daily from 3pm to 7pm.

Address Beach Resort, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com Address Dubai Mall Karat is hosting an afternoon tea you can enjoy in a sophisticated setting complete with festive decor. From the tiers, you can pick from classic sweet and savoury goodies and sip on festive beverages. Available until January 5, from 2.30pm to 5.30pm and costs Dhs250 per person. Children ages six to 11 can dine at a 50 per cent discount. Address Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 438650. addresshotels.com

Armani/Lounge

Armani/Lounge is bringing a luxurious London afternoon tea experience to its hotel here in Dubai. It comes with a tempting dolci display including a giant gingerbread letter A and a selection of Italian panettone in all sizes. For bites, there will be sandwiches with strawberry jam, scones and more. It costs Dhs199 per person or Dhs359 for two. Children ages six to 11 get a 50 per cent discount. Reserve on 04 888 3666. Armani/Lounge, Armani Hotel Dubai, 1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dec 15 to 30, 2pm to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 888 3666. armanihotels.com Aspen by Kempinski Indulge in an elegant, festive-inspired afternoon tea with a Christmas-themed three-tier high tea with savoury and sweet treats featuring mini cakes, scones, and more. Tea lovers can try their hands at brewing from London Tea Exchange or participate in a Gingerbread house-making activity. It runs daily from December 4 to 26 from 3pm to 6pm and costs Dhs190 per person or Dhs350 per couple. Aspen by Kempinski, Mall of The Emirates, Ground Floor, Kempinski Hotel, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 409 5004. kempinski.com

Centara Mirage Beach Resort

A special Afternoon Tea is available at Vistas Terrace and Mirage Family Lounge. It features a wide array of tasty bites and expertly crafted teas and coffees all for just Dhs60 per person during a two-hour sitting. Available from December 9 to January 7 from 3pm to 5pm.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort, Deira Island, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 522 9999. centarahotelsresorts

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

Shai Salon will host a Festive Afternoon Tea daily from 2pm to 8pm from December 5 to January 8 with decadent sandwiches, dreamy scones and crafted pastries by Chef Nicolas Lambert. Pair your treat with the perfect tea blend with the help of experts at Shai Salon. It will cost Dhs285 per person and if you want champagne, it’s Dhs385.

Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 270 7805. fourseasons.com

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre

From December 7 to January 7, Penrose Lounge is serving up a festive afternoon tea with elegant sublime melodies courtesy of the Four Seasons cellist, Guilia. Award-winning pastry chef Nicolas Lambert has used sustainable produce and locally grown items to create the dining experience. For each stand, you will pay Dhs490 inclusive of two glasses of bubbles or Dhs325 for just coffee and tea.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 506 0000. fourseasons.com InterContinental Dubai Festival City The award-winning team at CHOIX TT has created a festive afternoon tea with an array of sweet and savoury bites and an extensive selection of Dammann Frères tea served in a charming setting. It will cost Dhs175 for one and Dhs299 per couple. CHOIX TT, InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Tel: (0)4 701 1111. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/festive

Jumeirah Group

A number of Jumeirah hotels are hosting a festive afternoon tea where you can relax and unwind with loved ones. The lounges include Sahn Eddar at Burj Al Arab, Al Mandhar at Jumeirah Al Naseem in collaboration with Idriss B, Al Fayrooz in Jumeriah Al Qasr, Al Samar in Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Pearl Lounge in Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and Sultan’s Lounge in Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. All the details with pricing can be found here.

jumeirah.com

Queen Elizabeth 2

Hop onboard the QE2 and enjoy an afternoon tea with delicate finger sandwiches, delicious pastries, mince pies and mouth-watering Christmas cakes. You’ll get either a complimentary glass of mulled wine or mint hot chocolate. Only available on Fridays and Saturdays, from 3pm to 6.30pm. The Cunard package will cost you Dhs175 per person and the Britannia package will cost you Dhs225 per person. Do note, children below the age of eight will not be permitted. Book here.

Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 526 8888. qe2.com

Raffles The Palm

Indulge in a host of seasonal treats and beverages at Bluthner Hall this festive season. The bites include a fine selection of savoury bites and sumptuous treats. It runs from December 5 to January 7, 2023 daily from 2pm to 5pm. Guests also stand a chance to win exciting gifts including stays around the globe from a 2-meter-high advent calendar. It will cost Dhs220 for soft drinks and Dhs330 for a glass of bubbly.

Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, West Cresent Palm, Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalm.com

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai This festive-themed afternoon tea offers a selection of premium beverages, teas, and coffee, as well as festive snacks and desserts such as freshly baked mince pies and plum cake. Indulge while being serenaded by a live musician playing an array of uplifting festive tunes. It will cost you Dhs275 for two and if you want bubbly, it will be Dhs395 with two glasses. It’s available from December 15 until January 7 daily from 2pm to 5pm at Emperor Lounge. Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 275 4444. tajhotels.com

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Add a sprinkle of French delight to your Christmas celebrations with the award-winning high tea, Le Gouter, at Bijou Patisserie. The elegant afternoon tea takes place from December 6 to 31 and you can delight in a selection of baked treats and delicious sweets bursting with Christmas flavours and the finest teas or bubbly. It costs Dhs175 per person and if you want champagne, it’s Dhs320.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai. Tel: (04) 281 4020. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Swissotel Al Ghurair

At Yasmine Lounge, enjoy a daily festive Lindt afternoon tea from 12pm to 6pm with treats like smoked salmon pinwheels, torched duck with apricot chutney, warm scones with mascarpone cream and blueberry compote, red velvet Swiss rolls, chocolate fudge cake and more, paired with coffee and tea. Additional activities take place throughout the month for little ones. It will cost Dhs135 for two adults and two children up to 12 years old. Advance bookings are required.

Swissotel Al Ghurair, Omar Bin Al Khattab Street, Deira, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 293 3000. swissotel-dubai-alghurair.com

The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC

Lobby Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC is hosting a decadent afternoon tea with a list of speciality te blends. You can add on a sparkling bubbly to make the experience even more exquisite. The afternoon tea is available daily from 3pm to 6pm until December 31 and costs Dhs120 per person.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 372 2323. ritzcarlton.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Take a seat under a glittering chandelier and pick from an elegant range of mini sandwiches, freshly baked cranberry scones, and a host of handmade cookies and treats. The chic and festive atmosphere will be filled with delicate chimes from a live pianist (over the weekend) or harpist. It runs from December 5 to 31 daily from 12.30pm to 5pm. It’s Dhs225 per person for coffee and tea, Dhs375 for sparkling rose and Dhs95 for children ages six to 11.

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, Al Mamsha Street, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 399 4000. ritzcarlton.com

The Meydan Hotel

The afternoon tea here includes Christmas-themed delights, ranging from cakes to traditional mince pies, classic gingerbread cookies, sandwiches, and other decadent delights along with an assortment of the finest teas. It runs from December 5 to 30 daily from 3pm to 6pm. Prices start from Dhs95.

The Meydan Hotel, Millennium Lounge, Lobby Level, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 381 3333. themeydanhotel.com