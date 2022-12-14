While parts will be redeveloped, others will remain…

When news broke yesterday about the redevelopment of La Mer, many were sad to see this strip of beachfront go. But fear not readers, as La Mer isn’t being demolished. At least, not entirely.

Though it’s true that La Mer South has been flattened to make way for J1 Beach, a luxurious new development of restaurants and beach clubs, La Mer Central and La Mer North will remain. Below, we’ve created a handy map to show you the three areas, and have taken a closer look at what’s staying and what’s going.

Staying: La Mer North

Covering from Hyatt Centric Jumeirah to La Mer Central, this area of La Mer (the orange strip on the map above) will retain its rustic beachfront charm. You’ll still be able to work up a sweat at fitness-meets-relaxation Train Beach Club, and dine at restaurants including licensed Uzbek restaurant, Osh; Argentina Grill; and cult burger brand, Salt. While many of the shops and restaurants at La Mer North aren’t open at the minute, it’s expected that these will be filled again.

You will also still be able to enjoy the public beach here.

Staying: La Mer Central

At La Mer Central, circled on the map in green, things will largely stay the same. Visitors to La Mer Central will still be able to make a splash at Laguna Waterpark, which is home to four zones named Surf, Relax, Slide and Splash. There’s a FlowRider experience, slide tower and rides like the Constrictor, Free Fall and Mad Racer, as well as a lazy river for those who like a more relaxed approach to a day at the waterpark.

Elsewhere, the Roxy Cinemas at La Mer Central will also stay. The boutique Roxy Cinema features luxury reclining chairs and a dine-in menu at the diamond plus screen. Current films showing include The Menu, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. They’re also showing tonight’s France V Morocco World Cup match at 11pm. The child-friendly Drifty, where little ones can race around in electric cars on a designated track, is also staying at La Mer Central.

Restaurants still open at La Mer Central include Aprons & Hammers, El Greco, Sugar Factory and Keventers.

Going: La Mer South

La Mer South, highlighted on the map in blue, runs from Aprons & Hammers on the corner of La Mer Central to the Rove hotel. This stretch is set to be redeveloped into a dazzling new beach resort called J1 Beach, complete with some incredible new restaurants and beach clubs. J1 Beach will open as a first-of-its-kind day to night destination in the region, with three beach clubs and ten restaurants planned to replace the array of shops and restaurants formerly found at La Mer South. Construction on the area has already begun, with the new destination set to welcome guests by the end of 2023.

The three stars of the show will be a trio of beach clubs, all with regional and international acclaim behind them. These will be Sirene Beach by Gaia, described as a ‘coastal evolution of Dubai’s home-grown, Greek-Mediterranean concept, Gaia’; Bâoli, renowned in Cannes for its haute modern Japanese cuisine and A-list guest list; and the legendary Gigi Rigolatto, which hails from the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez.

