If you’re on the hunt for some fun family time next week, La Mer’s Laguna Waterpark could be just what you’re looking for. It just launched a whole week of family fun, with access to the fun rides and pools, games, live performances and grills fresh off the barbecue all included.

Running until October 23, access is Dhs145 for adults and children. This is the normal access price, however, for that week only, you’ll get unlimited trips to the barbecue, plus drinks, thrown in for free. It’ll be a whole day of splashes and thrills with so many cool rides at Laguna Waterpark.

The park boasts hours of fun, with four zones named Surf, Relax, Slide and Splash. There’s a FlowRider experience, slide tower and rides like the Constrictor, Free Fall and Mad Racer, as well as a lazy river for those who like a more relaxed approach to a day at the waterpark.

The little ones will be kept entertained all day too, with a specially dedicated area for them to play in. For toddlers, the Splash Pad is the perfect multi-sensory experience with splash pools, squirting water and rain. There’s also AquaPlay with mini waterslides and a giant soaker bucket. Adults, if you’re not feeling too adventurous, you can just top up your tan from one of the many sunbeds and watch everyone else splash around.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, open 10am to 6pm daily. Tel: 800 7699. lagunawaterpark.com

Images: Provided