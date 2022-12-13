A beach club by beloved Dubai restaurant Gaia, renowned Gigi from St Tropez and a Baoli from Cannes are all coming soon…

If you’ve been to La Mer recently, you’ve probably noticed that many of the shops and restaurants on the south side, between La Mer Central where the water park is and the Rove hotel, have closed their doors. In fact all of them have. This is because La Mer South is set to be redeveloped into a dazzling new beach resort called J1 Beach, complete with some incredible new restaurants and beach clubs.

Parent company Merex have officially confirmed to What’s On that J1 Beach will open as a first-of-its-kind day to night destination in the region, with three beach clubs and ten restaurants planned to replace the array of shops and restaurants formerly found at La Mer South. Construction on the area has already begun, with the new destination set to welcome guests by the end of 2023.

The three stars of the show will be a trio of beach clubs, all with regional and international acclaim behind them.

Sirene Beach by Gaia

From award-winning homegrown restaurant Gaia comes Sirene Beach by Gaia, described as a ‘coastal evolution of Dubai’s home-grown, Greek-Mediterranean concept, Gaia.’ A new opening from the Bulldozer Group, chef Izu Ani will once again take the culinary reigns to present a menu of signature dishes designed for a barefoot luxury beach setting. We’re promised a contemporary aesthetic and an unrivalled entertainment schedule befitting of Sirene Beach by Gaia elegant setting.

Bâoli

From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli, renowned for its haute modern Japanese cuisine and A-list guest. In Dubai, it will be managed by Neat Food, and will become the first extension into the Middle East for the brand. “Bâoli is a retreat-styled space inspired by the beautiful stepwell baolis in India and which will offer a unique experience for visitors to J1 Beach,” says Sanjeev Nanda, Founder of Neat Food.

Gigi Rigolatto

Merex will team up with Paris Society International for the third beach club at J1 Beach, bringing the legendary Gigi Rigolatto to the region for the first time. From the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez, this all-encompassing space for long, leisurely days and unforgettable evenings by the beach will feature an Italian menu, two terraces, an indoor restaurant, a garden, a Bellini bar, a kids’ circus and a wellness area. Described by Brian Bendix, CEO of Paris Society International, as setting “a new standard for ultra-premium residential, hospitality and lifestyle beach offering,” we’re promised ‘extraordinary experiences’ when it opens late next year.

More about J1 Beach

Alongside the three beach clubs, J1 Beach will also welcome 10 upscale, licensed restaurants, where guests will be able to dine from sunrise until sunset with beautiful sea views. Although no names have been revealed of the restaurant collection, we can expect to find out more about them soon.

To access J1 Beach, valet services and ample parking will be available, and once there, guests will be able to zip between restaurants and beach clubs on shuttle golf carts. Visitors can even arrive by sea via the framed waterfront reception.

This sounds like an incredible new destination.