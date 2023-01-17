The popular DIFC restaurant is bringing together some top local talent…

If you’re a massive foodie or just love supporting powerful women, listen up: BOCA has got some major news. Over the course of seven weeks, the popular DIFC restaurant is inviting guests to enjoy the culinary delights of seven brilliant female chefs, all tasked with showcasing their signature cuisine.

Each chef will host their menu for three nights, making their mark on Dubai’s ever-growing culinary scene. The first event kicks off on Tuesday January 24, with the takeovers running until May 2023.

From 7pm until 10pm guests are invited to join for both a reception and dinner, where each chef will present a specially curated paired multi-course menu, illustrating their personal journey and culinary creativity. Each menu is Dhs545, including Estrella Damm, GinRaw and Lyre’s cocktails.

The kitchen takeover will honour their stories and BOCA’s contribution to supporting local produce and reducing waste within the kitchen.

Célia Stoecklin

When: Jan 24, 25, 26

Célia Stoecklin has worked her way through several Michelin Star restaurants, starting at the age of fourteen and even in Dubai at Jumeirah Al Qasr Hotel. Her menu at BOCA will feature French-Mediterranean flavours, utilising seasonal and fresh ingredients from land and sea.

@celia.stoeklin

Bethany Kehdy

When: Feb 7,8,9

Bethany is a Dubai-based chef who has an array of achievements under her belt, from being a two-time best-selling cookbook author to presenting Taste Lebanon. Her niche is using food as a means to story tell, as well as trying to combat the negative stereotypes, of West Asian and North African cuisine. Bethany’s menu will feature seasonal ingredients that best illustrate that.

@bethanykehdy

Sara Aqel

When: Feb 14, 15, 16

This Palestinian culinary superstar began her culinary career at the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts in Les Roches before completing an internship at the prestigious Hong Kong Jockey Club. Her career has taken her to the Four Seasons Hotel in Amman, to the Michelin Starred Al Muntaha and then on to Torno Subito, before taking on her greatest challenge yet, as executive chef of Fi’lia. Sara’s menu will highlight her expertise in regional Italian cuisine while also incorporating elements of her heritage.

@sara.aqel

Penelope Diaz

When: Mar 7, 8, 9

Owner of Fusión Ceviche JLT, which has already made a big impression on Dubai’s top restauranteurs, chefs, foodies and residents; this chef stays true to her Peruvian roots. At her restaurant in JLT, chef Penelope Diaz explores Peruvian flavours and traditions, moving from cold to hot dishes through a symphony of tastes, textures and sensations. At Penelope’s takeover, guests can dive into a menu of ceviches, Dibba Bay oysters, Arroz de mariscos amongst more delicious dishes.

@fusioncevichedxb

Gabriela Chamorro

When: Mar 14, 15, 16

The brains and skill behind the legendary Nicaraguan supper club ‘Girl and the Goose’, Gabriela Chamorro is a storyteller who uses food as her means to take diners through a flavourful journey. Gabriela’s menu will showcase a dining experience rich with cultural heritage, colour and storytelling.

@girl.and.the.goose

Sheerin Ghaffar

When: May 9, 10, 11

This Singaporean Chinese-Paskistani chef utilises local and seasonal ingredients in her unique creations. Sheerin has recently joined the Michelin Starred restaurant Hakkasan Dubai, where she will be able to delve deeper into her own heritage to inspire her new creations. During her BOCA stint, she’ll be presenting an array of her signature pastries and desserts. g

@chefsherrin

Trisha Henault

When: May 23, 24, 25

Born and raised in Delhi, Trisha’s love for cooking comes from her mother’s home cooking. Her specialities lie in using grilling over a fire, utilising local, fresh, bold and bright high-quality ingredients. During her BOCA takeover, diners will be able to explore her star dishes through her ‘Tandoor Tina’ tasting menu.

@cheftrishahenault

Find out more and book at @bocadubai

Images: provided