You’ll find the Abu Dhabi outpost of this global chain of high-end Cantonese restaurants, at Emirates Palace. Hakkasan plates up artful servings of dim sum, seafood, spice and other food fire, often based on ancient Chinese recipes. It’s also one of our tips for ones to look out for in the upcoming Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi announcement.

The design concept is as exciting as the kitchen trickery too. A sharp modern juxtaposition to the traditional splendour of the palace it’s contained within. Immediately after entering you’re whisked through geometric grid of neon blue alleyways. The low lighting, deep house playlist and permeable partitions that surround the dining nooks provide a pleasant balance between a privileged sense of seclusion, and vignette views of the busy restaurant beyond.

The alfresco terrace is another vibe entirely, now open after its summer hibernation, it’s rendered in a blend of contemporary and classic, with a statement bar as the attention demanding centrepiece, and cosy cabanas for the most VIP of secluded soireeing experiences.

In other exciting Hakkasan Abu Dhabi news, the a la carte offerings have had a bit of a spruce up with alluring seasonal specials. Dishes such as the Alaskan king crab salad topped with yuzu pearl, mango, and salmon roe; there’s locally caught red snapper with supreme spicy sauce; tender charcoal grilled octopus with szechuan sauce; and a show-stopping Japanese A5 Wagyu beef.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W, the 20th anniversary meal is Dhs488. Tel: (02) 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

