We know that Dubai is packed with amazing restaurants, from celebrity chefs to Insta-worthy venues. Sometimes, however, nothing beats a home cooked meal, especially when it’s made by someone else.

With supper clubs #trending in Dubai, here’s how to get a seat at some of the most exclusive tables. Supper clubs normally take place at someone’s house, and give local cooks the chance to show off their talent. Don’t be fooled – this isn’t grandma’s chicken soup, and often a gourmet experience.

There are chefs aplenty, from Neha Mishra behind Dubai’s much-loved Kinoya to Asma Khan who appeared on Netflix’s Chef’s Table, who started off with a humble supper club before creating a bricks and mortar restaurant. So, you may just stumble upon the next big foodie thing. Here are the best supper clubs in Dubai.

Casa21

“Casa21 is a labour of love, passion and purpose. Each time I cook, I am hoping to raise the bar to create a memorable gastronomical experience for my guests,” admits the self-taught chef, Jatin Suri. The chef serves his dishes with a smile – his most recent menu is inspired by his travels to India and includes a modern take on a duck vindaloo and a beautifully presented chaat. Suri has collaborated with other supper clubs and most recently launched a Sunday brunch, which takes place once a month.

@casa21dxb

Chef Halawa



If you’ve never been invited to an Arabic home, this is your chance. Chef Halawa hails from Palestine, and cooks authentic dishes that celebrate the Levantine. In the past, he has hosted a special iftar but has regular supper clubs. Previous menus have included red lentil soup with homemade beef bone broth, ma’loubeh, musakhan and mansaf lamb. The star of his supper club is the knafeh – it’s a stringy, sweet, syrupy delight. If you love the Middle Eastern dessert, keep an eye on his Instagram, as he hosts knafeh cooking workshops.

@chefhalawa

ETT Hem by The Curry Bureau

If you thought curries were all about sloppy servings, think again. At ETT Hem by The Curry Bureau, it’s all white tablecloths and perfect presentation. The Indian inspired menu, which specialises in dishes from Bombay, has previously included a fish curry, coconut clams and prawn masala. “The Konkan coast is one of the biggest inspirations for food for us,” says the chef. The organiser has previously hosted a pop-up at Alserkal Avenue, but for the full experience, book yourself a spot on the supper club. Most evenings host eight diners, and include two starters, two mains and a dessert.

@etthembytcb

Girl and the Goose



What do you know about Nicaraguan food? Well, at Girl and the Goose, you’re about to know a whole lot more, as chef Gabriela Grasser has a modern take on this exciting cuisine. The recent menus included organic seabass ceviche and and aguachile. The beauty is in the presentation, which will have you snapping before sampling. If you’re looking for a more intimate experience, she also hosts nights for two to three diners. The dinner takes place in Dubai Marina, and spots are confirmed on a first come, first served basis.

@girl.and.the.goose

Haus of Vo



Home is certainly where the heart is at Haus of Vo, as the supper club is lovingly prepared by your host, Madame Vo. You are invited to her DIFC home with impressive views over Dubai and served a meal that draws on her Viatnamese-German roots. “I grew up in the kitchen. As the child of restauranteurs, cooking brings me closer to [my parents] and serves as a reminder to never forget our humble roots,” says the chef. The evening includes eight diners – nine if you count her dog, Bailey – and is a great way to make new friends or more, as there are even single’s nights. On our visit, the menu included multiple courses ranging from a bo kho (48-hour oxtail tomato stew) to steamed dumplings that you can help cook.

@hausofvo

Hawkerboi Supper Club



Is it a celebrity chef? Royal? Or complete unknown? It’s all very hush, hush and that’s the beauty of Hawkerboi Supper Club. Nobody knows his (or her) identity and that just adds to the intrigue. You join the event with seven other diners, and the location is revealed on the day – which was a rented villa on our visit. All you know is that you’ll be served South East Asian-inspired cuisine. Our menu included flavour-filled courses ranging from cumin goat skewers to raw beef laab. If you want to visit one of the most secretive supper clubs in Dubai, drop a DM on Instagram and join the club.

@hawker.boi

Kuv Secret Supper Club

Before other supper clubs in Dubai hopped on the gravy train, Kuv’s Secret Supper Club was one of the first in the city. While we know who Kuv is – an architect-turned-chef – the location is always a secret and only revealed 24 hours before the event. Previous meals have been wide-ranging and included a kofte tabrizi, Eton mess and dishes that pay homage to his Rajput heritage. There’s just one catch: it’s by invite only. We warned you, supper clubs can be exclusive, darling.

@kuvsecretsuppers

