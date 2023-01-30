Scroll and dream…

A Dhs280,000,000 10-bedroom mansion on Palm Jumeirah is the most expensive property sale to have been recorded in Dubai just last year. While it may be a reality for some, the rest of us can live the life of a millionaire, if only in our imaginations…

From penthouses on the Palm to seven-bedroom sanctuaries in Al Barari, no dream (or property) is too big. Which one would you choose?

Palm Jumeirah villa: Dhs210,000,000

The breathtaking beachfront villa boasts five en-suite bedrooms, a private pool, an outdoor barbecue area and firepit, a walk-in wardrobe, and private beach access. On a plot of 29,000 square feet, the Californian-inspired villa is also one of the biggest properties available on the Palm right now.

Bulgari Resort villa: Dhs200,000,000

“Hello, I live here!” This five-bedroom villa is located on the prestigious Bulgari Resort island. The whole property is made up of floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views of the ocean and Dubai skyline. The mansion, designed by Antonio Citterio, includes a private pool, gym, and cinema.

Palm Jumeirah villa: Dhs150,000,000

The Greek Palace on Palm Jumeirah took four years to build with hand-crafted Egyptian chandeliers, bespoke wooden engravings throughout, and marble finishing. There are six bedrooms, a swimming pool, two roof terraces, a home cinema, a gym and sauna, six parking spaces, and incredible Atlantis views.

Emirates Hills villa: Dhs150,000,000

Because who doesn’t need an elevator in their home? This swanky eight-bedroom home in Emirates Hills has a ton of epic features including a walk-in wardrobe, private pool, sauna, steam room, rooftop garden, cinema, and incredible views of the lakes.

Palm Jumeirah villa: Dhs140,000,000

Luxury enthusiasts, this one’s for you… This dream home on Palm Jumeirah is fit for a royal with designer furniture from the likes of Hermes, Fendi, Bentley, and Versace. Inside, there’s a nine-seater cinema, walk-in wardrobes, elevator, gym, conference room, and seven en-suite bedrooms. Outside there’s a swimming pool, a rooftop deck entertainment area with a jacuzzi, a pergola on the private beach, and incredible views of Atlantis The Royal.

Dubai Hills villa: Dhs125,000,000

We’d never leave…Located in the lavish Dubai Hills neighbourhood, this 26,219 square foot mansion is surrounded by golf course views and is fully furnished with seven bedrooms, a private pool and jacuzzi, a gym, an indoor spa, a bar, a cinema, a roof terrace, six underground parking spaces, landscaped gardens, and more.

Dubai Hills villa: Dhs105,000,000

With a plot size of over 40,000 square feet, this elaborate nine-bedroom mansion boasts a triple-height ceiling entrance, marble flooring, walk-in wardrobes, a private pool, a balcony with a jacuzzi, and a naturally lit basement that hosts its own open-air hall, a dedicated yoga area, gym, games room, and home cinema. Oh and did we mention the incredible lake views over the golf course?

Emirates Hills villa: Dhs95,000,000

This Arabesque-style mansion is located in the wealthy neighbourhood of Emirates Hills. Live the Arabian dream with a plot size of 40,000 square feet, eight bedrooms, a huge living space, an infinity pool, a fire pit, a rooftop terrace, and three garage spaces, surrounded by beautiful gardens and scenery.

Al Barari villa: Dhs72,000,000

Perhaps a six-bedroom sanctuary in the secluded Al Barari neighbourhood is more you? Picture yourself looking out at the serene pool and garden while kicking back in the living area with a built-in projector. Up the travertine staircase (or glass elevator), there are six bedrooms, a marble bath, walk-in wardrobes, a study, and a roof terrace.

Atlantis The Royal penthouse: Dhs52,000,000

Well, if it’s good enough for Beyoncé…It’s the most talked about hotel in the world right now and, if you have a spare Dhs52 million lying around, you could live inside the penthouse of dreams. With four bedrooms, a rooftop pool, and an open-plan living and dining area, why would you ever need to leave?

Images: PropertyFinder/Bayut