Believe it or not, it is the last weekend of the Dubai Shopping Festival. To celebrate, malls across Dubai are offering up to 90 per cent off across a range of brands.

From Friday, January 27 to 29, enjoy discounts of 25 per cent to 90 per cent at more than 2,000 outlets across Dubai. There’s a list of over 500 brands.

Some of the participating brands include: Stella McCartney, Kenzo, Micheal Kors, Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, Maison Margiela, Ted Baker, Balmain, Lacoste, Diesel, COS, H&M, River Island, Forever21, American Eagle Outfitters, Mothercare, The Children’s Place, Geox, Clarks, Foot Locker Decathlon, Damas, Swarovski, Magrabi, Vision Express, Al Jaber Optical, Sephora, MAC, KIKO Milano, Bath & Body Works, L’Occitane, Marina Home, US Polo Association, Pottery Barn, Hamleys, Toys R Us, Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, IKEA, ACE, Lulu Hypermarket, Aster Pharmacy, Boots, and so much more.

There will also be plenty of deals, events, great prizes to be won, entertainment including live concerts, and more.

Another event you don’t want to miss is Etisalat Market Outside the Box (Etisalat MOTB as it is more commonly known). The outdoor market coincides with the DSF every year and is packed with good food, shopping opportunities, great music and plenty of fun vibes. The market is setting up home in a new venue this year at Dubai Design District (d3) and will run for eleven fun-filled days until Sunday, January 29. Entry to the fun outdoor market is free. Read more here.

Another fun event you don’t want to miss is the incredible drone show at JBR – a highlight of the Dubai Shopping Festival this year. The epic show takes place at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR and runs until January 29 with two shows taking place daily at 7pm and 10pm. The 3D production cleverly illustrates the story of Dubai, with the help of cutting-edge technology including AR headsets, 500 drones, and two pilots. Read more here.