There are two shows to catch every evening until January 29…

Dubai Shopping Festival is back for its 28th edition and there are 46 fun-filled days of entertainment, concerts, deals, prizes, and much more. One of the unmissable highlights of Dubai Shopping Festival, the drone light show, is also back by popular demand.

The epic show takes place at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR and runs until January 29 with two shows taking place daily at 7pm and 10pm.

The 3D production cleverly illustrates the story of Dubai, with the help of cutting-edge technology including AR headsets, 500 drones, and two pilots.

The first show is inspired by a day in the life of a tourist in Dubai, taking viewers on a journey from landing at the airport to exploring the city’s iconic sites. While the second show – Future of Dubai – gives the audience a glimpse into Dubai in the year 2040. Each show lasts around five minutes long.

What else to expect from DSF…

With over 800 brands participating across 3,500 outlets, there will be offers of up to 25 per cent to 75 per cent reductions throughout the seven weeks of fun. DSF will also be holding daily shopping surprises, revealed 24 hours before they go live.

Don’t miss daily firework displays across the city at 9pm, lighting up the skies across six locations: Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Al Seef, DubaiCreek and Dubai Festival City Mall. For the full schedule and dates, click here: whatson.ae

The Beach opposite JBR and Bluewaters, daily until January 29, 7pm and 10pm, free. visitdubai.com

Images: Provided