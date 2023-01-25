There’s plenty to attract both sports fans and casual observers…

One of the biggest events on the Middle East sporting calendar, and a true legacy sporting event in Dubai, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will celebrate its 34th edition this January.

With major attractions on the course at Emirates Golf Club, and off it in the family-friendly Tournament Town, there is plenty to attract both sports fans and casual observers from January 26 to 29.

1. Star attractions

In December, it was confirmed that 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry, would add further star power to the line-up that already included DP World Tour stars Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox and Tyrrell Hatton. Previously announced World Number One Rory McIlroy also forms part of the bill of top-level challengers chasing the Rolex Series event’s $9 million prize fund.

2. Free access

The tournament is renowned as a family-friendly event, packed full of great entertainment for all ages to enjoy. People can register to claim their free general admission tickets by visiting dubaidesertclassic.com

3. Something for all ages

Friday is kids day, so whether your little one is into golf or not, there will be plenty of free, fun entertainment and endless activities. Think bouncy castles, bubble artists, live stage shows, face painters, magicians and much more.

4. Food glorious food

There will be plenty of options for foodies to try this year. The food trucks at Tournament Town will serve up delicious fare, from pizzas and wings to shawarmas, poke bowls, desserts and more.

5. That’s entertainment

At Tournament Town, some of the city’s most talented local performers will sing live, with bean bags and seating adding a real relaxed vibe.

6. Dallah Lounge

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic invites guests looking for a more premium experience to enjoy the Dallah Lounge. With a prime view terrace overlooking both the ninth and 18th greens, spectators will be able to soak up the action throughout the day and watch in real comfort.

7. Sustainability sessions

The Hero Dubai Desert classic has made a three-year commitment to becoming more geo-certified. As part of that journey, there will be several free workshops offered on Saturday and Sunday, including the chance to make your very own seed balls to take home and plant

8. Easy access

Due to the central location of Emirates Golf Club, there are a variety of ways to reach the Hero Dubai Desert Classic by using public transport, further helping the go green initiative. Al Khail Metro Station is located directly outside the front gate and bus number 83 which runs across the city, also stops right at the entrance of Emirates Golf Club. For those who really want to drive, there’s limited on-site parking for Dhs50 per car. The fee will be used towards planting three mangrove trees locally, which during their lifetime will offset 2,000 miles of car travel emissions.

Emirates Golf Club, free general admission, January 26 to 29, dubaidesertclassic.com