Start your engines and drive on down…

Love a classic car? You can be amazed and gawk at over a thousand of these steel beauties at ‘The Grand Picnic’ which returns this weekend on Sunday, January 22 from 10am to 6pm at Safa Park in Dubai.

The event is organised by the Flat12 Cafe team, who deem the event ‘Dubai’s biggest picnic’. However, it’s more than just a picnic, and guests who attend the event can expect plenty of cool cars, food, coffee, and community vibes.

The best news is that the event is family-friendly and free to attend, but you will need to pay the Dhs3 per person park entry fee.

This year, the event received 1,900 registrations (spanning classic and rare sports cars, trucks, and motorcycles) according to stats released by Flat12. Registrations to enrol are now closed, but you can still come as a spectator and enjoy the cool vibes.

For an additional spot of fun, this year’s event is encouraging owners to come dress as per the era of their car. If you don’t have a car, don’t worry, pick any era and have fun creating your costumes.

And for those looking to fuel up on food, pick from these six food vendors at the park: Flat12 Cafe, Ugly Noodles, Ice Kream, Double Patty, Lit Pizza and My Pekoe. Or you can come prepared with your favourite snacks in a picnic basket.

Flat12 co-founder, Mohammed Abdulla Al Sahlawi commented that the event is set to be their biggest. He added, “If it’s your first time attending, you can expect to see up close some of the rarest cars and bikes in the GCC, not your usual everyday cars on the road. It’s a great day out for everyone – from car collectors, motorheads, groups of friends and families.”

If you have any further queries, reach out to the Flat12 team here via DM.

Flat12 Cafe in Dubai is a unique cafe that every petrolhead has heard about. The stylish coffee house showcases a rotating collection of vintage and iconic sports cars which can peek at as you enjoy a drink or even a vintage burger.

Grand Picnic at Safa Park, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Safa, Dubai, Jan 22, 10am to 6pm, free entry. @flat.12

Images: Flat.12