It’s looking likely…

The January weather in the UAE can always be a bit hit and miss. So if you’re making alfresco plans this weekend take note: it looks like there’s more rain – and cooler temperatures – on the way.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology’s (NCM) latest four-day forecast, which covers until Saturday January 7, the cool climes are set to stay, with a chance of rainfall extending into the weekend.

الحالة الجوية على الدولة

من الأربعاء 4 إلى السبت 7 يناير 2023#المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #حالة_الطقس #حالة_جوية

Expected #weather_situation over #UAE

from Wednesday 4th until Saturday 7 January 2023 pic.twitter.com/eCtJjvdyYJ — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 4, 2023

The NCM is forecasting that the temperature won’t surpass 23°C on Saturday, while Dubai will only see highs of 24°C in Dubai in the same period. Temperatures in the northern emirates are set to drop even further in the Northern Emirates. Overnight, the lowest temperature recorded in the UAE was 8.6 °C at Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah.

Speaking to Khaleej Times about the weekend weather, Dr Ahmed Habib from the NCM explained, “These convective clouds will move to the coastal areas in the north, from Dubai to Ras al Khaimah and gives us rain of different intensity…from moderate to sometimes heavy rain. Some areas in the north of Ras Al Khaimah will also experience thunderstorms and heavy rain.”

Those who do need to go out and about this weekend are reminded to drive carefully, take precaution, and avoid areas prone to flash flooding.