And there could be more on the way…

The weather can be pretty unpredictable, but as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced, the UAE was to expect heavy rains this week. And there could be more rain on the way, so don’t forget your umbrella.

Whether you love the rain or ran for shelter, we saw some pretty cool photos on Instagram and of course, we just have to share them with you.

Here are a few that caught our attention. If you have one in your photo gallery, send it to us on our Instagram @whatsondubai.

Dark clouds over the skyline

Downtown Dubai

Gloomy, but what a great shot…

Madinat Jumeirah

The calm before the storm…

Spot the rainbows

Here’s a clearer shot…

Dark clouds all over the city

It got real dark at What’s On HQ

Look at that reflection

Snapped up in Dubai Marina

Great composition!

Images: Instagram