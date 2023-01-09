Sponsored: Start your engines…

The date is set, so petrol heads, mark your calendars: on Saturday, January 14 2023 the 18th edition of the Hankook 24H race speeds into Dubai Autodrome.

Racers will kick off the 24-hour race with a grid walk from 2pm and the race will commence at 3pm. However, there will be a pre-event parade taking place on Wednesday, January 11 2023 from 5pm to 7pm, so you can get into the spirit of the race early and meet the cars and drivers of the 24H Dubai race.

For those who aren’t aware, the 24H Hankook is an endurance race that has become a fixture of the Dubai Autodrome’s adrenaline-fuelled calendar. It is also the second-largest 24-hour race grid, with entries from all over the world including Germany, Canada, and Saudi Arabia taking part. Vehicles include Porches, BMW, Ferrari, Audi, and more, so you can be sure to see some pretty impressive machinery.

This year, there are over 80 entries to be expected in the three categories including GT3, GTX and TCR. Visitors can also expect to see Valentino Rossi, a seven-time MotoGP winner, who will be taking part in his debut for the BMW M Team WRT. Rossi will be driving a BMW M4 GT3.

Regional and UAE talents are also taking part, and UAE drivers include Rabdan Motorsports, as they enter into the Porche 992 Cup Category. The Dragon Racing team will also feature two entries in the GTX category.

The pre-race parade will take place on Wednesday, January 11 2o23 from 5pm to 7pm, racers will drive through the Motor City boulevard and will stop at First Avenue Mall in Dubai Motor City.

Tickets for the race are free, all you need to do is register here.

Hankook 24H race, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, pre-race parade Wed Jan 11 2023 from 5m to 7pm. 24h race and Gridwalk Sat Jan 14 2023 from 2pm. 24hseries.com / dubaiautodrome.ae

Images: Supplied