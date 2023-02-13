Rock someone’s world this V-Day…

Sometimes the traditional hearts and flowers on Valentine’s Day just don’t cut it – and that’s perfectly fine. If you’re looking for alternative ways to spend Valentine’s Day across Dubai, look no further here.

Here are a few spots that are offering up something different to do over Valentine’s Day in Dubai

Amara Spa Park Hyatt Dubai

Relax with that special someone at this exclusive retreat. Guests can choose between the red carpet journey or the signature couples’ journey. Both are blissful three-hour-long experiences. The red carpet experience consists of a 90-minute customisable massage and a 90-minute life infusion facial. While the signature journey consists of a 60-minute body scrub and wrap, a 60-minute Amara signature massage and a 60-minute HydroPeptide facial.

Amara Spa, Dubai Creek Resort, Deira, red carpet journey Dhs4,500 per couple, signature journey Dhs3,500 per couple. Tel: (0)4 602 1660 dubaicreekresort.com

Balloon Adventures Dubai

Whisk your loved one away in a hot air balloon, rise four thousand feet in the air above the stunning Arabian Desert, and be prepared to fall in love with the dreamy sunrise views. The experience will surely be one that rises to the top of the ‘best Valentine’s Day ever’ list. It will cost Dhs3,900 per couple for the whole package. Working on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry; this romantic experience can be booked any morning from Saturday, February 11 to 14.

Balloon Adventures Dubai, offer valid from February 11 to 14, Dhs3,900 per couple. balloon-adventures.com

Billionaire

Step through the iconic red velvet curtains for a spectacular Valentine’s Day soiree. This year take the very special person in life to enjoy the sultry evening inspired by the ballad I Want to Know What Love is. Naturally, everything at billionaire will be charged with opulence and creative flair. Expect bespoke his and hers cocktails while you marvel at the seductive show and dine on divine dishes.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Boulevard, Business Bay, Tue Feb 14 from 9pm to late, Dhs2,500 minimum spend per person, limited tables available. Tel: (0)56 678 3357 billionairesociety.com

Choix

There is no better way to treat yourself and a special someone than with a romantic afternoon tea envisioned by CHOIX and Forrey & Galland featuring sweet and savoury love-themed treats, all beautifully accompanied by the finest tea and coffee. You can face it alone for Dhs175 or with a loved one for Dhs299.

Choix, InterContinental Dubai, Festival City, February 11 to 19 12pm to 6pm, Dhs175 per person, Dhs299 per couple. Tel:(0)4 701 1127 @choixdubai

Dream Dubai

An enchanting evening featuring a mesmerising display of theatrics accompanied by a curated romantic menu awaits at Dream Dubai. Packages start from Dhs1,000 per person and include classic and signature drinks perfect for a romantic evening. Guests can experience elite dishes such as fresh oysters to caviar and a dacquoise for dessert.

Dream Dubai, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Tues Feb 14 from 8pm onwards, from Dhs1,000 per person. Tel: (0)4 220 0224 @dreamdubaiofficial

Ernst Biergarten

Catch a movie under the stars with your special someone this V-Day. Grab a comfy beanbag, munch on some popcorn and snuggle in for an evening of love at Ernst’s outdoor cinema.

Ernst Biergarten, Tue Feb 14 from 6pm till midnight, From Dhs120 for sharing platters for snacks to order. @ernstdubai

Jailbird

Sometimes it’s not about going out, but catching a flick at home, tucked under the blankets with a takeaway on the way. Thanks to jailbird, it’s time for Netflix and chicken. This V-Day, order a box of goodness complete with six chicken tenders, split into two different compartments laid on a bed of delish fries, and three portions of dynamic dips fit in the middle to create the ultimate relaxed dining. Put on a chick flick and tear into the tenders.

Jailbird, for delivery on Talabat or in-store. Dhs87, available until Feb 28. @jailbird.ae

Saray Spa JW Marriott Marquis

If you and your other half are up for a little Valentine’s Day pampering then JW Marriot Marquis is the place to be. Spa-goers can enjoy a two-hour couples treatment that includes 20 minutes in the steam room, and a bubble bath in the couples room followed by a 30-minute chocolate scrub rounded out by a 30-minute relaxing massage. The couples’ treatment will be valid throughout February.

Saray Spa, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, valid during February, Dhs1,200 per couple. marriott.com

W Dubai – The Palm

Treat your better half to a luxurious experience at W Dubai this Valentine’s Day. Book a room or a suite inclusive of a romantic dinner at Michelin-star dinner at Torno Subito specially themed delights. Guests can also enjoy breakfast for two at Liv Restaurant. Packages start from Dhs1,799 and the offer is valid from Friday, February 10 until Sunday, February 19 when you book between January 21 and February 18.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, offer valid from Fri Feb 10 to Sun Feb 19. From Dhs1,799 inclusive of dinner at Torno Subito and breakfast at Liv Restaurant. Tel: (0)4 245 5800 Marriott.com

Zeta Seventy Seven

Who says Valentine’s day is a dinner-only affair? This year treat your loved one to the ever-popular floating breakfast. Zeta Seventy Seven is offering guests to float above the clouds (and water) and enjoy a range of delightful breakfast dishes as well as a glass of prosecco each for Dhs698 per couple.

Zeta Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, Feb 10 to 14 from 9am to 11am, Dhs698 per couple, pool access included. Tel: (0)4 879 8866 addresshotels.com