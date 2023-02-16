There’s always a reason to visit this bustling neighbourhood…

This festival has been all over the world in over 84 cities and it is finally coming to Dubai. Elrow XXL will be taking place this weekend and while Saturday tickets have sold out, you can still get your Friday tickets online. If you are heading over to enjoy the incredible line-up of DJs, cool decorations, extravagant visuals, incredible dancers etc, be sure to make a pitstop at one of these cafes and restaurants in d3 to fuel up beforehand.

Anamoia

Founded in 2015 with health and wellness in mind, Anamoia uses healthy ingredients called adaptogens that enriches the coffee with antioxidants, so it tastes even better. Now, adaptogens sound super fancy, but all it means is that they use plant-based extracts that help you cope with stress, decrease inflammation and fight oxidation. Practically a miracle in a cup. The extracts include holy basil, matcha and goji berries.

Anamoia, Building 1, open Sun to Thurs from 8am to 12am and Fri to Sat from 10am to 12am, Tel: (0)55 236 8469, @anamoia_cafe

Caffeine and Culture

Their motto is to ‘trust the caffeine and share the culture’. This cafe in d3 has a menu which features ‘egg-sentials’, ‘call it sweet desserts’ and ‘smart meals’. These include a Korean-style egg drop, classic French toast, and an acai bowl.

Caffeine and Culture, In5 Design, d3, open Sun to Wed from 8am to 11pm and Thurs to Sat from 8am to 12am, Tel: (0)50 959 9580, @cnccafe.ae

Frame

Although the store is currently closed, Select Shop Frame is a unique space for a community of people in the Middle East to experience global fashion and lifestyle trends. The host elite brands such as Comme de Garcons, Neighborhood and Wknd are all still available online.

Select Shop Frame, @selectshopframe

Joe and the Juice

Are you yet to visit Joe and the Juice – ‘Starbucks of the Juicing world’? Head to d3, its flagship store in Dubai. The cafe offers fresh juices, healthy shakes and yummy sandwiches.

Joe and the Juice, building 6, open daily from8am to 11pm @joeandthejuiceuae joejuice.com

Molecule

Established with the vision of being a hub for local residents and neighbours, Molecule has an artistic and creative surrounding with beautiful finishings and design. The restaurant also doubles as an art gallery holding seasonal pop-up exhibitions. They also have a fully licensed bar, making them one of the few places in d3 to serve alcohol.

Molecule, Building 6, open Sat to Wed from 9am to 1am and Thurs to Fri from 9am to 2am, Tel: (0)52 700 4053, @moleculedxb

One Life Kitchen and Cafe

The first cafe to open in d3 way back in 2016, started out as a small outlet and with hard work has become the favourite place of the district for Dubai-based freelancers. One Life pride itself in roasting its own coffee beans and having a ‘sick playlist’ for you to bop to while you come up with the next big trend.

One Life Kitchen, Building 5, open from Tues to Sun from 8am to 9pm and on Mon from 8am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 513 4727, onelifedxb.com, @onelifedxb

SMAT Resto-café

With inspiration drawn from the rulers of the seven Emirates and their visions for globalisation, SMAT emerged as an Emirati cuisine restaurant that reflects just that. It is a fusion that matches the melting pot of cultures in the UAE. They have ancestral coffees such as Turkish coffee, Saudi coffee as well as Emirati coffee. For food, there are traditional breakfast-sharing options and you got to the watermelon soft serve.

SMAT, Building 10, open daily from 7.30am to 10.30pm, Tel: (0)4 580 2429, @smat.ae

The Name – Your Social Hub

It’s all in The Name. There is a fair share of speciality coffees sold throughout Dubai however, The Name has taken that concept and brought it to a new experience with customisable Pantone mugs to choose from and purchase. The Name has created a different kind of concept store and restaurant. They also sell merchandise such as water bottles and Pantone branded mugs.

The Name, Building 8, Sun to Thurs from 8am to 11pm and Fri to Sat from 8am to 12am, Tel: (0)56 344 4565, @thename.me

YUi

The UAE’s first handmade ramen house has re-opened its noren doors in d3. YUi boasts uniquely simplistic interiors that are inspired by the core materials such as light gauge studs and plywood. Dining is relaxed, serving up ramen, bao, yakitori gyoza and more.

YUi, Building 7, daily from midday to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 243 4217 @yui_dxb

