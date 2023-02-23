A small yet mighty emirate…

Umm Al Quwain is known for its natural beauty, laid-back vibe and good value hotels which offer up a peaceful weekend break that won’t break the bank. Located only an hour or so from Dubai, this short road trip can take you to beautiful beaches, museums, waterparks, and more.

Here are 11 lovely things to do in Umm Al Quwain.

Go for a dip at Mangrove Beach

Roughly an hour from Dubai, this beach opened to the public in 2020 and is perfect for a beach day. With public amenities, you can rent kayaks and paddle boards, and you can refuel at the cafe where you can grab a snack and relax in the sand. It’s Dhs20 to enter with your car, and you can camp here overnight for Dhs100. If you’re wanting to make a proper day out of it, you can also BBQ – just make sure you leave the beach untouched upon departure. Oh, and if you have a furry family member? Bring them along – this beach is pet friendly.

Mangrove Beach, Umm Al Quwain, Dhs20 for entry, Dhs100 to camp

Take in Umm Al Quwain’s history at the National Museum and Fort

Despite being the second smallest emirate, Umm Al Quwain has a lot of history and culture to offer. Its National Museum showcases its treasured heritage which dates back to 1768. This fort-like complex is located in the Old Souq area, with a turret standing tall, matching the traditional look and feel of the surrounding buildings. To enter, you will only have to pay Dhs4, and children under 15 can enter for free.

Umm Al Quwain National Museum, Dhs4 for adults, under 15 go free, Tel: (0)6 768 6665

Mooch around Bali-inspired Kite Beach

Guests will feel like they have been transported to Bali at this boho-chic beach club, which offers an idyllic place to perch for the afternoon. Complete with rattan beach umbrellas, Bali-esque swings by the sea, wooden huts for overnight stays and an onsite restaurant, this location is truly giving island paradise.

Kite Beach Center, Umm Al Quwain, 6am to 10pm, Tel: (0)55 507 3060, kitebeachcenter.ae

Splish and splash at Dreamland Aqua Park

This locally renowned waterpark is home to more than 25 attractions including aquatic-themed rides, plunge pools, a crazy river, a giant wave pool and a kamikaze ride. With plentiful dining spots, you and your loved ones can have a leisurely afternoon at this wavy place, or if you prefer, there are camping areas for an overnight stay. General admission for adults costs Dhs160, and adults over 65 and little ones pay Dhs100. Infants and the differently-abled can enter for free.

Dreamland Aqua Park, Al Shebeakah, Umm Al Quwain, 10am to 6pm daily, from Dhs100, Tel: (0)6 768 1888, dreamlanduae.com

Tuck into a local lunch

Umm Al Quwain is brimming with down-to-earth cafeterias and roadside restaurants, offering a cheap and cheerful meal, fusing South Asian and regional flavours. Pipping hot pieces of bread, curries, grilled meats, hummus, and Karak tea will be at their finest at these establishments, so make sure to stop to refuel. Check out Bahar Restaurant, Ajwa cafeteria and Cardoba Restaurant.

Spend the day at the UAQ Marine Club

This outdoor adventure centre is an idyllic spot to visit whether you want to curl up with a book in the sun, or get down and dirty with an itinerary of adrenaline-filled activities. Located on a peaceful bay, guests can get involved with an array of adventurous activities including kayaking, canoeing, raft building, wall climbing, zip lining, water skiing and wakeboarding, stand-up paddle boarding, banana boating, doughnut rides and windsurfing. The Marine Club also offer boat trips where you can explore the mangroves and Umm Al Quwain’s beautiful natural habitats.

UAQ Marine Club, Al Khor 1, Umm Al Quwain, 8am to 6pm daily, Tel: (0)6 766 6644, uaqmarine.club.com

Watch camel racing in Al Labsa

Located in the quaint town of Al Labsa, visitors can join the chaotic camaraderie that surrounds the local camel races. A sport that is highly popular amongst locals, follow the rating of these majestic creatures battle to the finish line with robot jockeys riding the camels, adding a modern edge to the ancient sport.

Camel racing, Al Labsa, E55 Highway

Top up your tan at Umm Al Quwain Beach

The public beach in Umm Al Quwain offers pristine stretches of shoreline with crystal-clear water. Spend the day frolicking in the waves, catching a tan or soaking in the simmering sunset. This beach is long and vast, so it’s not very crowded, offering a much-needed escape from the busy shores in Dubai. Bring a picnic and make a day of it.

Umm Al Quwain public beach

Take a boat trip to Seneyah Island

Located 19km from Umm Al Quwain, this island is easily reached by boat. It’s a sight for sore eyes with its lush greens and endless blues, and a good spot for anyone who is a keen bird watcher. With a plethora of flamingos, herons, terns and plovers to be seen from the mudflats, this great escape will also feature sightings of antelopes from the various islands. The mangroves and mudflats make this the perfect environment for nature to blossom thus making it an ideal day out for any nature enthusiast.

Indulge in German specialities at Little Bavaria

Travelling all the way to Umm Al Quwain for German food may sound excessive, but if you’re already here and you have a strong craving for schnitzel, bratwurst or sauerkraut, then make your way down to the little Bavaria Restaurant. Alongside your Bavarian feast, all diners can tuck into German hops and other crisp tipples with a view of the beach from their terrace.

Little Bavaria, Pearl Hotel, Umm Al Quwain, 12pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)50 948 4831, pearlhotel.ae

Go to an Ollie Daze beach party

Ollie Daze is the ideal beach getaway with a beach camp, stand-up paddle boarding, sunsets, beers and good music. For adults, the day pass will cost you Dhs200 which allows you to bring your own alcohol and food into the vicinity. For children under 11, it’s Dhs100 and per dog (yes, it’s pet-friendly) it’s Dhs50 each. This price includes access to amenities such as kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding, with the chilled-out day vibes turning up the heat when the sun starts to go do down, with beats spun by the resident DJ.

Ollie Daze, Beach Hotel, Al Raas, Umm Al Quwain, Saturday 10am to 11pm, Sunday 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)58 585 0713, olliedaze.com

