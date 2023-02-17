Idris Elba DJing? Sign us up…

This weekend there are some pretty incredible parties taking place across Dubai and we have the lowdown on where to go to make sure you see all your favourite artists in Dubai this weekend.

From globally renowned DJs performing at Elrow in d3 to Tinie Tempah and Raye heading to Global Village, this weekend is about to be absolutely dope.

Friday, February 17

Fivio Foreign

Soho Garden is bringing us yet another rapper that needs no introduction. Fivio Foreign will be heading to Meydan this weekend to bring us some of his biggest tracks such as Headshot, Paris to Tokyo, and his latest banger Sicc & Tired.

Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan, 11pm to 4am. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

Elrow XXL

We have not been able to stop talking about Elrow coming to d3 and the weekend is finally upon us. So get ready for two days of epic partying. Headlining the event at Dubai Design District this Friday and Saturday will be an incredible line-up of DJs including Armand Van Helden, Idris Elba, Sam Devine and Sonny Fodera. Tickets for Saturday are already sold out, but there are still some last-minute tickets available for Friday. You can get these via platinumlist.net from Dhs300.

Elrow XXL, Dubai, Dubai Design District, February 17 and 18, 2023. elrowdubai.com

Tita Lau

She makes us feel a little bit Disconnected. Checking into The Penthouse this weekend is one of the most streamed female techno and house artists of our generation. Tita Lau has worked alongside the likes of James Hype and Fisher.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Feb 17 from 11pm, free bar entry for ladies, gents Dhs300 inclusive of 3 drinks. @thepenthousedubai

Saturday, February 18

Birds of Mind

Heading up Vagabond this Saturday is the Persian duo Birds of Mind. Known for their electronic vibes, they will be performing at Surf Club where guests are encouraged to bask in the sunlight by day and sway to psychedelic tracks by night.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Sat, Feb 18. Tel: (0)4 589 5444 @surfclubdubai

Club Eighteen

Previously home to People by Crystal, aptly opening on February 18, Club 18 will be hosting its grand opening this weekend. The venue has undergone a total refurbishment and will be throwing a big bash in celebrating the big reveal. The style is bespoke and reminiscent of the super clubs in Miami. Opening Wednesday to Saturday, Club Eighteen will take over the Dubai nightlife scene.

Club Eighteen, Raffles Hotel Wafi, Level 18, 9pm till late. Tel: (0)58 181 8180 @eighteendubai

Clavish

A nonchalant British rapper with a laid-back delivery, Clavish will be heading to The Mansion for a banging night. He has worked alongside the likes of MoStack, Fredo, and D-Block Europe. Clavish first went viral for dropping a freestyle over a Migos track while hanging out the side of a hatchback and has since gone on to release tracks such as Traumatised, No Difference, and Rocket Science.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Sat, Feb 18, Tel: (0)58 900 9837 @themansiondubai

Ty Dolla $ign

He’s back, Ty Dolla $ign will be taking on Pure White for a night of his best tracks which means you can expect Or Nah, Nights Like This, and Sucker for Pain. He has worked alongside some other incredible artists such as Post Malone, The Weeknd and Bryson Tiller.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour, from 9pm. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Sunday, February 19

Tinie Tempah and Raye

Two top artists, Tinie Tempah and Raye will be performing on the main stage of Global Village. Tinie Tempah is an iconic British rapper that had his fame Written in the Stars. He had a couple hits and a couple solos, and now he’s got a couple Brits and MOBO awards under his belt. Joining Tinie Tempah on the main stage will be Raye, another knockout British artist. Rising to popularity, Raye has quickly gained double platinum singles and has worked alongside artists such as John Legend, Khalid, Diplo and queen Beyonce.

Global Village, Sun Feb 19 from 6.30pm, @globalvillageuae | globalvillage.ae