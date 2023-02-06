He can make a honey give away her last Rolo…

We predict an Earthquake level party at Global Village this month as two top artists, Tinie Tempah and Raye have just been announced to perform on the main stage. The two world-class acts will take to the stage on Sunday, 19 February from 6pm.

Tinie Tempah is an iconic British rapper that had his fame Written in the Stars. He had a couple hits and a couple solos, and now he’s got a couple Brits and MOBO awards under his belt.

Everybody get in your positions, pay attention and listen, if you are not familiar with the artist, Tinie Tempah has worked on some banging tunes such as Pass Out, Miami 2 Ibiza, and Earthquake to name a few. He has worked alongside the likes of Swedish House Mafia, Kelly Rowland and Zara Larson.

Joining Tinie Tempah on the main stage will be Raye, another knockout British artist. Rising to popularity, Raye has quickly gained double platinum singles and has worked alongside artists such as John Legend, Khalid, Diplo and queen Beyonce.

Her track Escapism went viral on TikTok landing her over 24 million views on YouTube. She is known for incredible tracks such as Escapism, Bed, and You Don’t Know Me.

Concerts at the Global Village mainstage are open to all guests inside the park with a designated area for families and ladies. Tickets are available on Global Village’s official website here.

Global Village, Sun Feb 19 from 6.30pm, @globalvillageuae | globalvillage.ae

Other performances this February

It’s a busy February for partygoers and music fans including Elrow XXL which is finally making its way to Dubai. The headline act at the two-day festival at Dubai Design District is none other than DJ Idris Alba, along with DJs such as Sonny Fodera, Armand Van Helden and many more.

For the full lineup click here. You can still book tickets for Friday with prices starting from Dhs300. Doors open at 2pm.

Elrow XXL, Dubai Design District, Fri and Sat Feb 17 and 18 from 2pm to 2.30am. Tickets from Dhs300, dubai.platinumlist.net

