One thing that seems to be pretty universal amongst Dubai residents is our love for good coffee. Throughout the UAE we are spoilt with gorgeous cafes, constantly elevating our coffee experience to new heights and one place you don’t want to skip is Hatta.

With the beautiful weather many people are venturing to the picturesque town and if you want to make a pit stop, here are a few hidden gems that are worth the trek.

Here are some new gorgeous cafes in Hatta you need to check out…

Yaazar Cafe

Combining a love for coffee and horses, this establishment is adding a sophisticated and unique edge to Hatta’s coffee club scene. Perched on a small hill surrounded by gorgeous scenery, Yazaar cafe not only serves coffee but also houses a stable and paddock. Guests can relax on their terrace which overlooks the paddock, or inside their airy and modern interior, which features equestrian accents.

Yaazar cafe, close to Wadi Hatta park, Hatta Dubai, daily 8am to 10pm, @yaazar.ae

Under the Shade

Nestled between the palms, this serene spot serves as a small sanctuary located in Hatta’s Heritage Village. This rustic venue’s charm lies in its simplicity and natural elements, transporting all coffee lovers to their own secret oasis. Guests can sip on a heartwarming coffee whilst basking in the sounds of chirping birds and trickling water. Bliss.

Under The Shade Coffee, Hatta Heritage Village, Dubai, 10am to 10pm daily, @uts.ae

Wild Cafe at JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Opening a second branch with their original in Wadi Hub, Hatta Wild Cafe can now be found at the lush JA Hatta Fort hotel. Views of pristine lawns are available from this peaceful location, where roaming peacocks make their daily rounds. If you’re on your way back from a hike or just on a date trip in Hatta, this gorgeous venue is the perfect pitstop.

JA Hatta Wild Cafe, JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Fri to Sun 8am to 11pm, Mon, Wed & Thur 8am to 10pm, Tues 8am to 9pm. Tel: (0)50 789 1968, @hattawildcafe

Wow Cup Cafe

With the backdrop of Hatta’s dramatic mountainous landscape, day trippers can enjoy their caffeine pick-me-up alongside a view. Wow Cup Cafe also has many items you can refuel on, including healthy breakfast options as well as sweets that will satisfy any craving. Iced coffee lovers should know that there are plentiful amounts of cold coffee ready and pre-packaged into cool bottles that rest on ice. If you don’t have time to pop in – you can always opt for the ‘hoot and pick up’ option, with many waiters serving the cafe’s goods to the comfort of your vehicle’s window.

Wow Cup Cafe, next to the fort roundabout, Hatta Dubai, Tel: (0)56 190 1950, @wowcupcafe

