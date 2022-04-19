From rustic farmhouses to modern villas with private pools…

Hatta has long been a popular choice for a day trip from Dubai, with its rugged mountains and calm waters perfect for a day of exploring. But those looking to make a weekend of their Hatta adventure are now spoiled for choice. Alongside an array of glamping options, you can check-in to one of Hatta’s many holiday homes for a retreat from the city.

Ranging from modern villas with private pools to rustic farmhouses, check out 12 fabulous holiday homes to check-into in Hatta.

Villas

Hatta Haven

Forgo the traditional farmhouse stay for Hatta Haven, a modern villa surrounded by the glorious mountains. An outdoor heated pool, sunken BBQ pit/seating area and three large double bedrooms are among the top-class facilities here, plus a fully-equipped kitchen and Wi-Fi make it ideal for a getaway with family or friends.

Hatta Terrace

Arguably the most luxe place to stay in Hatta is Hatta Terrace. A seriously jaw-dropping villa set amongst the mountains, this modern villa sleeps up to eight adults, and comes with five-star facilities including a heated pool, terrace with sun beds and a BBQ area, cosy living spaces, and three large double bedrooms. It books up quite far in advance, so plan ahead.

Hatta Valley

A majestic lodge nestled in the surrounding farmlands of the Hatta mountains, Hatta Valley is the perfect place to stay if you’re looking to tick off all of Hatta’s top things to do – it’s within walking distance of the Hatta Dam valley. A swing, swimming pool, childrens playground and lush gardens. Inside, there’s four bedrooms that sleep up to 9 guests, a living room and kitchen, offering everything you’ll need for a comfortable stay.

Farmhouses

Happiness Farm Hatta

Described as a ‘premium farm-stay option’ is Happiness Farm Hatta. The self-catered farmhouse offers a BBQ and swimming pool outside, while inside it boasts foosball, billiards and even karaoke facilities. This farm also has well cared-for parrots and rabbits on the premises.

Sunrise Farm Hatta

The sweet Sunrise Farm Hatta has simple interiors, but you wouldn’t want to spend much time inside with grounds like these. It’s got an elevated swimming pool, outdoor Majlis and plenty of patio space to sit back and enjoy the mountain views in the distance. The property also boasts a campfire area, so you can cosy up and stay warm on those chilly winter evenings.

Sama Hatta

If you’re looking for somewhere with plenty of space for your Hatta getaway, then Sama Hatta is for you. Spread over three floors, this villa comes complete with a pool, BBQ and stretching views of the local landscape. On site, you’ll be sharing your digs with a herd of friendly camels that also reside at the farm.

The Palm House Hatta

Seamlessly blending modern architecture with rural surroundings, this property is a spacious rural designed to sleep up to eight. It boasts modern interiors, a huge central swimming pool and a kids play area. Adjacent, you’ll find a well maintained stables, home to a variety of horses and cattle that you can visit during your stay.

Hatta Gate

An idyllic escape with space to sleep up to eight, the Hatta Gate Farmhouse comes with a swimming pool, BBQ area and even a children’s play area, perfect for keeping little ones busy while the adults enjoy an evening alfresco.

Houses & Lodges

Alberi Lodge

In the foregrounds of the Hatta farms, Alberi Lodge is ideal for a big group getaway, with a pool, spacous alfresco BBQ and picnic area and four guest bedrooms. Surrounded by greenery and complete with its own lake, it’s a dreamy spot for a getaway when you want to totally switch off.

Hatta Orchard

Ideally for a small family or couples retreat from the city, inside the cosy Hatta Orchard you’ll find a master bedroom and a twin bedroom, plus a maids room. There’s ample living space, including a living room, kitchen with washing and cooking facilities, plus a games room with a large TV and table tennis. Not that you’ll want to be inside – the terrace features a BBQ area, swimming pool with fountains and a play area for children, plus the location of Hatta Orchard is just five minutes from Hatta Wadi Hub.

Hatta Mountains Lodge

A modern Hatta home in the middle of the mountains, expect total privacy at Hatta Mountains Home. There’s space to sleep up to six across three bedrooms, and lots of outdoor space including a terrace complete with swimming pool, children’s play area, BBQ facilities, outdoor seating and a billiards table.

Mughaibar Fort

Ever wondered what it’s like to stay in a mountain fort? Wonder no more with a stay in the traditional stone house of Mughaibar Fort. Inside, there’s three large bedrooms, and terraces that overlook the vast farmlands. With a serene mountain backdrop, there’s a swimming pool and BBQ area outside, while indoors you’ll find a TV, Majlis and Wi-Fi.

