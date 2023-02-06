The buyer is now the proud owner of a 39,000 square foot villa in the sky complete with nine bedrooms, a rooftop pool, private lift access, a gym, and more…

Selling Sunset, eat your heart out…A nine-bedroom sky villa inside the future residential tower, Bulgari Lighthouse, has just sold for a record-breaking Dhs410 million.

The apartment, sold by Prima Luxury Real Estate, looks out onto private rooftop gardens, with seven bedrooms, a private study, family room, double-height formal living spaces, a gym, a full-service kitchen, a rooftop pool, a spa, and a private elevator (it is three floors after all).

The off-plan purchase blows the previous real estate record for ‘residential apartment sales transaction’ out of the water, which was a whopping Dhs163.46 million for a penthouse at the Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeriah.

We’re no strangers to seeing pricey properties in UAE and the emirate shows no signs of slowing down. Figures released by Dubai Land Department (DLD) released yesterday show that weekly transactions hit a whopping Dhs9 billion last week alone.

Inside the Bulgari Lighthouse…

Described as a ‘place of tranquility and peace’ the incredible 27-storey tower comprises 31 penthouses ranging from 4 to 5 bedrooms, with a three-level Sky Villa home to 9 bedrooms, a 13,000-square-foot terrace, a rooftop pool, and private lift access.

Designed by renowned architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, Bulgari Lighthouse has been designed to reflect the natural and gentle movements of marine corals in the sea, illuminating the skyline and providing a sanctuary of solace and serenity.

All residents will benefit from a 50-metre long horizon pool with private cabanas, attentive concierge including private chefs or arranging parties, a relaxing lounge area, a state-of-the-art, gym, play facilities for younger children, beautiful Mediterranean gardens, as well as access to the 46-berth Bulgari Yacht Club, Italian restaurant, and member’s lounge.

bulgarilighthouse.com

Images: Bulgari Lighthouse