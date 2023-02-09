They have a pizza our hearts…

A day to celebrate arguably one of the world’s most loved dishes is upon us. World Pizza Day is celebrated on February 9 and here in Dubai, there are plenty of spots for you to indulge.

From truffle pizza to a greasy (but equally) delicious margherita and even the controversial Hawaiian, you’re sure to find a slice (or a box) that you’ll just love.

Here are some of the best pizza spots in Dubai.

Pitfire

Dubai’s canon of great pizza joints wouldn’t be complete without this famous brand, which has been slinging perfect pies for years. All the usual toppings are available, but the classic pepperoni primo shines through for us.

Pitfire Pizza, Lake Terrace Tower, Cluster D, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, 11am to 11pm. Tel: 800 748 3473. @pitfire.pizza.dubai

Moon Slice

If you’re looking for a little more pizzazz with your pizza, look no further than Moon Slice. Hugely popular Dubai chef Reif Othman was consulted on the menu’s design. Customers can expect some seriously innovative ‘space’ pizzas such as the ‘fruity di mare’ with shrimp and octopus carpaccio, fontina and BBQ aioli. They’re served up on a crispy ‘Naples’ base.

Moon Slice, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, Sun to Tues 12pm to 11pm, Wed 12.30pm to 11pm, Thurs to Sat 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 239 8363. @moonslicepizza

The Artisan

This Italian restaurant located in DIFC is sleek, chic and overall just plain fabulous. It has a rather extensive menu including the grilled octopus which is fantastic. More importantly, their Tartufo nero is rich and crispy, and comes topped with fresh black truffle. It is one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes and for good reason.

The Artisan, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Sun to Thu midday to 10.30pm, Fri and Sat midday to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 338 8133 @theartisandubai

Luigia

Homemade Italian dishes are on the menu at Luigia, the pizzeria housed in the Rixos Premium JBR. If you’re looking for authentic Italian pizza, this is the place to be. The expansive restaurant is kitted out in bold, brash hues of purple and red, and it’s well-priced for its prime location on JBR. There’s a dedicated kids’ menu, so it’s a good choice for families looking for hearty Italian food that won’t break the bank.

Luigia, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai Marina, Mon to Fru 5.30pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 12.30pm to 12am. Tel (04) 349 6950. luigia.ae

The Nice Guy

This famed West Hollywood restaurant opened its first international outpost in Dubai’s Emirates Towers in September last year. Make a reservation and take a seat at one of the large booths towards the back of the room – the best seats in the house. The restaurant is known for its piping hot and delish pizzas, so you have to try it out.

The Nice Guy Dubai, Ground Floor, Emirates Towers Blvd, 12pm to 1am Mon to Weds, 12pm to 3am Thurs to Sun. Tel: (0)4 276 9888, @ theniceguydubai

One Life Kitchen and Café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Life Kitchen & Café (@onelifedxb)

Popular One Life is a homegrown restaurant that opened its doors in the Dubai Design District way back in 2016. What started out as a small outlet, quickly became the favourite place of the district for Dubai-based freelancers. While they pride themselves in expertly brewed coffee, the pizza is where it’s at. The burrata pesto is one we hold near to our hearts.

One Life Kitchen and Cafe, JVC, open daily 8am to 10pm Tel: (0)4 456 9859, onelifedxb.com, @onelifedxb

Akiba Dori

It may come as a shock to some that this popular Japanese restaurant has made it to a pizza list, but if you know, you know. The light dough is made from the finest Japanese flour and salt and baked in a Japanese wood-fired oven in under just 60 seconds. There are 16 delicious pizzas to choose from.

Akiba Dori, various locations around Dubai, @akibadori

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LDC Kitchen + Coffee (@ldckitchen)

The pizzas at LDC are already pretty spectacular, but just in time for World Pizza Day, the restaurant will be launching its very own build-your-own pizza menu, priced at Dhs48. If you’d rather not think about an intricate combination of toppings and flavour profiles, their plain Jane and fun guy pizzas are both worthy of a cheeky delivery.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, various locations around Dubai, @ldckitchen

Images: Supplied and social