As well as its iconic Dubai Fountain views, guests can expect a chef’s sushi table, a wood-fired pizza bar, a garden terrace, elevated table service, and an all-new menu…

Foodies get excited: Beloved Dubai Mall restaurant Social House has finally reopened to the public following a six-month closure. The casual eatery is ready to show off its extensive makeover and delicious new menu to the city.

Expect daily breakfasts, wood-fired pizzas, sushi and robata, small bites, salads, hearty pasta dishes, meat and fish, Asian rice and noodles, and desserts. Of course, the restaurant’s classic dishes and generous portion sizes will remain.

There’s a new Japanese-market-inspired chef’s sushi table and an airy garden terrace with front-row seats to the iconic fountain show, providing guests with plenty of seating options to personalise their dining experience.

The tranquil green space features calming lighting and wooden elements providing diners with a warm welcome, while the sushi bar features modern Japanese Kanji characters made with rattan materials to preserve the brand’s Indonesian heritage.

What to order? Start off with the mezze platter to share (Dhs76), chili and garlic prawns (Dhs69), or warm up with a bowl of truffle and mushroom soup (Dhs55). From the sushi menu, there’s dynamite shrimp rolls (Dhs69), toro toro tacos (Dhs59), and hamachi sashimi (Dhs79). Guests can also get fresh oysters shucked directly at the table.

From the mains, foodies can get their fix of Asian dishes including nasi goreng (Dhs89), Wagyu pho bo (Dhs89), and hot stone bibimbap (Dhs109). Don’t leave without trying the burrata pizza (Dhs95) and caramel roasted pineapple to end on a sweet note (Dhs59).

Additionally, guests can try the all-new Social Standout menu which includes the chef’s top recommendations such as porcini and crispy potato chicken (Dhs89), 24-hour beef cheeks (Dhs159), bone marrow pie (Dhs129), and miso Wagyu donburi(Dhs99).

Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Social House is open from 9am to 12am on weekdays and 9am to 1am on weekends. The restaurant does accept walk-ins but if you’d like to book ahead, call (0)4 339 8640.

Social House, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Weekdays 9am to 12am, weekends 9am to 1am. Tel:(0)4 339 8640. @socialhousedubai