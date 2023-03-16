The luxurious Palm Jumeirah hotel has standout culinary credentials…

Atlantis The Royal might just be the world’s fanciest place to stay. But as well as offering a plethora of things to do for hotel guests, the resort has added a string of new restaurants to Dubai’s dining scene.

Here’s our ultimate guide to all the restaurants at Atlantis The Royal.

Fine dining

Ariana’s Persian Kitchen

Persian delights inspired by generations of family cooking dictate the menu at Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, the debut restaurant from celebrity chef Ariana Bundy. This elegant eatery is designed like a chic Persian home, where warm and authentic hospitality are at the heart of the serving style. The venue has a feminine feel with powder pinks and rose golds laced with royal blue and sparkling chandeliers. On the menu, fruits, nuts and floral fragrances are the basis of a menu that interplays textures, spices and tastes.

Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 11pm. @arianaspersiankitchen

Dinner by Heston

Announced back in 2018, the long-awaited Dinner by Heston at Atlantis The Royal is now open. The restaurant, only the third in the world, also features a dedicated bar called Resonance by Heston, two outside terraces and a private dining room. Like its counterparts in London and Melbourne, the menu serves up contemporary dishes inspired by historic gastronomic recipes dating back to the 1300s. One of the restaurant’s most iconic dishes is “Meat Fruit”, which looks exactly like a mandarin but is actually made from chicken liver parfait.

Dinner by Heston, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 11pm. @dinnerbyhbdubai

Jaleo by José Andrés

Another serving of celebrity chef excellence at Atlantis The Royal comes from the culinary master, José Andrés is set to open his famed concept Jaleo in Atlantis The Royal. Opening alongside an impressive serving of celebrity chef restaurants, the sharing menu will feature an array of inventive and traditional Spanish dishes, serving an assortment of signature tapas, savoury paellas, as well as having a strong focus on Spanish cheeses.

Jaleo by José Andrés, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Weekdays 6pm to 11pm, Saturday and Sunday 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm. @jaleodubai

La Mar

Guests can now get a taste of Peruvian cuisine by acclaimed chef Gastón Acurio at La Mar at Atlantis The Royal. Famed for his use of fresh ingredients and traditional Peruvian techniques, Gastón Acurio has over 45 restaurants around the world. The menu serves up traditional Peruvian seafood dishes including Acurio’s signature Peruvian ceviche as well as popular Peruvian street food such as chicken thighs, veal heart, and octopus in potato cream. The new restaurant’s design is inspired by a fisherman’s wharf ,with an open terrace overlooking views of Palm Jumeirah.

La Mar, Mezzanine level, Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. Daily 6pm to 11pm. @lamardubai

Ling Ling

Asian restaurant Ling Ling is the sister restaurant of the hugely popular Michelin Star Hakkasan restaurant, which you’ll find at Atlantis, The Palm. The new venue is perched on the 22nd and 23rd floors of the hotel, looking out over the resort’s 90-metre sky pool. Catering to those looking for both dinner and a lively after party, head to the restaurant for dinner, then on weekends make your way to the lounge for drinks and dancing until the early hours.

Ling Ling Dubai, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 1am restaurant, Thurs to Saty 6pm to 3am lounge. @linglingdubai

Milos

Fresh seafood, simple ingredients, and incredible garden views transport diners to the Greek seaside at Milos. At the helm of the new Greek Mediterranean restaurant Milos is chef Costas Spiliadis, presenting his lauded take on high-end Hellenic food, wine, and hospitality. The seafood market is the centre piece of all Milos restaurants displaying the freshest catch from across the Mediterranean. Every dish from the freshly caught fish and Greek wild oysters to the ceviches and tzatziki are presented in their purest form, with ingredients promising the freshest of flavours. Must-try dishes include the Milos special, a tower of paper-thin, crispy fried zucchini and eggplant slices over house-made tzatziki, and Greek saganaki cheese.

Milos, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 462 555. @milosdubai

Beach and pool clubs

Cloud 22

As part of the dazzling array of culinary and leisure offerings at newly opened Atlantis The Royal, guests can enjoy sweeping views of the Palm Jumeirah from new rooftop pool, Cloud 22. There’s luxe air conditioned cabanas complete with plunge pools, and even day beds positioned overwater. A swim-up bar, pumping tunes and a delightful menu for poolside grazing complete the five-star offering. It’s currently only available to in-house guests, so you’ll need to check-in to enjoy access.

Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 9am to sunset daily. @atlantistheroyal

Nobu by the Beach

As part of the impressive ultra luxury offering, Atlantis The Royal is home to the world’s first Nobu beach club. Nobu by the Beach blends modern luxury with a minimalistic Japanese aesthetic, and comes with lovely Palm Island views. The beach club is divided between a sunbed-lined lagoon pool and beach club, and a signature Nobu restaurant with expansive outdoor bar and terrace. Designed to look and feel like a contemporary Japanese beach house, each space fuses into the next, from the indoor dining room to the expansive terrace and cocktail bar, which juts out towards the ocean. On the menu, you can expect Nobu’s beloved signature Japanese Peruvian cuisine, given a beachy update for those ordering to their lounger. Sun loungers are Dhs250 on weekdays and Dhs300 on weekends for entry only.

Nobu by the Beach, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah 9am to 7pm pool, 11.30am to 7pm restaurant. @nobubythebeach

Bars

Resonance by Heston Blumenthal

This first-of-its-kind, adults-only bar is an extension of the Dinner by Heston restaurant. Adorned in the same shades of royal blue, crisp grey and shimmering gold as the restaurant, it’s backed by a jellyfish tank, for an added injection of wow-factor. You’ll find low lying lounge tables and stools lining the bar here, making it the perfect spot for an aperitif or nightcap before or after dining at one of the many restaurants within the hotel. Expect innovative, cleverly crafted cocktails served with drama.

Resonance by Heston Blumenthal, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 1am, Fri 6pm to 2am. @resonancebyhb

Seascapes

Sitting pretty on the shorefront of Atlantis The Royal is Seascapes, a breezy spot for sundowners with an oceanic theme. This sweet little spot is laidback and fuss-free, serving up an array of beverages as guests gaze out across the beach and the palm fronds beyond. Currently it’s only open for in-house guests.

Seascapes, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 9pm. atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal

Casual restaurants

Food Marquet

Found near Seascapes on the resort’s beachfront, Food Marquet serves up a menu of colourful, globally-inspired street food. The entirely outdoor restaurant is modern and contemporary, with a menu of vibrant dishes celebrating the world’s finest street food dishes.

Gastronomy

The all-day dining restaurant gets a suitably grand upgrade at Atlantis The Royal’s Gastronomy restaurant. Designed to look and feel like a refined food market, here guests can enjoy fresh, flavourful dishes from around the world, presented at an array of buffet and live cooking stations. It’s open for breakfast and dinner

Gastronomy, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7am to 11.30am and 6pm to 10.30pm. atlantis.com/gastronomy

Malibu 90265

This all-American diner is a taste of the West Coast, with a California cool sports bar feel, classic open kitchen, and a menu that features everything from fully loaded burgers to super-sized milkshakes.

Malibu 90265, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 10.30pm. atlantis.com

The Royal Tearoom

Atlantis The Royal’s decadent spin on a lobby lounge is a lesson in sophisticated all-day dining, with contemporary interiors, triple height ceilings and gold and silver accents aplenty. The menu is the perfect array of all-day eats from light snacks to an afternoon tea created in collaboration with pastry chef Christophe Devoille.

The Royal Tearoom, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 8am to 12am. atlantis.com

Others

Little Venice Cake Company

The brainchild of London-based Mich Turner, referred to as the queen of couture cakes, Little Venice Cake Company creates an array of cakes for all kinds of celebrations. From multi-tier bespoke cakes to afternoon tea loaf and chocolate cup cakes, this is the cake couturier to visit when only the best will do.

The Little Venice Cake Company, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 8pm. atlantis.com