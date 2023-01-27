Book in at the legendary Peruvian restaurant by Gastón Acurio…

Less than a week since the star-studded opening event of the iconic new landmark, Atlantis The Royal, fine-dining restaurant La Mar by Gastón Acuri announced it’s now open for bookings.

3 of 12

Ahead of the hotel opening to the public on February 10, guests will be able to get a taste of Peruvian cuisine by acclaimed chef Gastón Acurio from Thursday, January 26.

Famed for his use of fresh ingredients and traditional Peruvian techniques, Gastón Acurio has over 45 restaurants around the world.

The menu promises traditional Peruvian seafood dishes including Acurio’s signature Peruvian ceviche as well as popular Peruvian street food such as chicken thighs, veal heart, and octopus in potato cream.

And of course, no authentic Peruvian experience is complete without a pisco sour…The menu will be paired with a comprehensive cocktail programme including Peruvian classics infused with Pisco, a Peruvian grape brandy, and iconic cocktails with a Peruvian twist.

The new restaurant’s design will be inspired by a fisherman’s wharf with an open terrace overlooking views of Palm Jumeirah.

Chef Gastón will be joined by the likes of Jose Andres, Björn Frantzén, Nobu Matsuhisa, Ariana Bundy, Costas Spiliadis, and Heston Blumenthal. The world’s first Nobu by the Beach, the long-awaited Dinner by Heston, Ling Ling, and Jaleo by José Andrés are all set to open inside the ultra-luxury hotel on February 10.

“Dubai is perhaps one of the cities with the greatest gastronomic activity in the world,” Chef Gastón said, “It is an honor to be present with a Peruvian culinary embassy, and join the different Peruvian restaurants that today represent us in Dubai. To do it in such an important and commanding place as Atlantis The Royal is simply the best way to do it”.

Can’t wait to see inside the ultra-luxurious Atlantis The Royal? You can now book a table here: sevenrooms.com

La Mar, Mezzanine level, Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. Daily from January 26, 6pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)4 426 0000. atlantis.com / @lamardubai

Images: Provided