Since opening its doors in Dubai in 2022, Joe and The Juice has taken the UAE by storm. They will officially bring the very first branch to the capital this April. That’s right, Joe and The Juice will say hello to Abu Dhabi next month on Saturday, April 15 at Yas Mall, so mark your calendars.

Abu Dhabi residents will soon be able to enjoy all of the signature drinks, dishes and coffees that the cafe is so famous for. The extensive menu will include all of the cult classics including their signature shakes, fresh juices and of course the sandwiches and bowls.

If you aren’t aware, Joe and The Juice is a Danish-based juice bar and cafe that launched in 2002. The brand has since expanded globally and now is home to more than 300 locations across 16 countries.

The brand considers itself an eco-conscious brand that limits food waste and reduces overall environmental emissions. This will be the seventh store to open across the UAE in the last six months.

Yas Mall’s got it all

If you’re after some new dining experiences in the capital, there are some spectacular restaurants and bars that have opened in recent months. In Yas Mall, guests can choose from the quaint Parisian La Serre or the chic new homegrown cafe House Of Joud. Alternatively, you can check out the fantastic food hall Huna for a plateful of fancy food.

Juice somewhere else

Joe and The Juice currently have six branches in Dubai and one more is set to open in Dubai Festival City in April. Can’t wait until then for your fill of health juices and salad bowls? Head to Dubai Design District, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Galleria Mall Al Barsha, Mall of the Emirates or DXBike Meydan for your Pick Me Up juice, and Joe’s Club sandwich.

Joe and The Juice, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, opening Sat April 15. @joeandthejuiceuae