Adrenaline fans, there’s a new fun new outdoor activity for you to try out in Dubai as DXBike, the cycling track in Meydan has now launched a Pump Track.

The extreme Pump Track is managed and curated by XDubai (so you know it’s going to be good) and has two tracks that are a total of 1,350 square metres in size. The tracks can be used for any sports on wheels including skateboarding, BMX racing and rollerblading.

The smaller track can be used for beginners and children, and the bigger track is used for advanced riders and will be used during competitions.

The Pump Track has unlimited transfer lines, more than 30 rollers and seven berm turns. Visitors can attempt (or ace) bump jumps, speed rolls, bunny hops, moonwalks or even attempt a 360-degree spin on the diverse surfaces of the track.

It can even be used at night as the track is well-illuminated. The XDubai Pump Track will be open from 5am to 10pm every day.

A one-hour pass will cost you Dhs45 and it’s Dhs60 for two hours. Have all the energy in the world, opt for the day pass for Dhs90. If you want a class, it’s Dhs150 for an hour. If you want to become an expert, there is a three-month pass for Dhs800 or an annual membership for Dhs2,300.

Don’t have the gear but want to give it a shot? Don’t worry. Protective gear and equipment can be rented from the XDubai shop at the homegrown cycling store, LOOP or at the bicycle rental store, BikeOn. Rental prices are Dhs20 for two hours or Dhs30 for the whole day.

After all the fun on the track is over, guests can refuel at the numerous food and beverage outlets spread around the track. The offerings include EggBun, Salt, Joe and the Juice, Flave DXB, LOOP Cafe, and for those choosing to be healthy – Affogato.

Mohammed Javad, General Manager of XDubai, said, “At XDubai, one of our key values is pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and the new Pump Track will give riders of all abilities the opportunity to challenge and test themselves to new limits.”

XDubai Pump Track, DXBike, Meydan, open daily 5am to 10pm. @dxbike.ae