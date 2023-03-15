More than 150 stores are now at your fingertips…

Sometimes, you might need something delivered immediately. In that instance, you don’t just need it now, you need it now now. Which is when NowNow, Noon’s on-demand delivery service, comes to the rescue. And residents of the capital will be pleased to hear that NowNow has just launched in Abu Dhabi.

For their Abu Dhabi offering, NowNow has partnered with over 150 stores across the city to offer residents instant access to a whole array of services. Via the NowNow app, Abu Dhabi residents can get goods delivered from local supermarkets, butchers, pet stores, florists and more. Whether you’re stocking up on that forgotten pantry cupboard item, buying a last-minute gift, or making plans for a weekend picnic, you can now get your shopping done without leaving home. Big name brands including Waitrose, Choithrams, Viva Supermaket and BinSina Pharmacy are among those now available for delivery via NowNow.

For now, NowNow’s delivery area includes the popular residential districts of Saadiyat Island, Al Reem Island, Downtown Abu Dhabi, and Al Bateen.

The service has also soft launched in Al Ain, with a selection of pharmacies and supermarkets including Al Ain Co-op, Earth Supermarket, Al Ain City Center and Al Ain Pharmacy available via NowNow.

noonnownow.com