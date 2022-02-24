Treat yourself…

January and February can get a little tedious, but Dubai-based retailer, Noon.com has just the answer. On Friday, February 25, it’s launching a massive six-day ‘Big Yellow Sale’, which ends at midnight on March 2. Get up to 70 per cent off thousands of goods, from electronics to footwear, home items, fashion, beauty and more.

Treat yourself in March to those new running trainers, a fresh set of makeup or new watch to step up your wrist game. You’ll be able to get your goods sharpish as Noon provides next-day delivery. If you have an ADCB bank account, you can enjoy an extra 15 per cent off all orders over Dhs100.

Some of the brilliant deals include up to 70 per cent off a range of electronics, from mobile phones to laptops, TVs, smart watches and fitness trackers. You can enjoy discounts on top brands such as Apple, Samsung and Sony. If you’re looking for the newest Sony Playstation, you can get it for Dhs2,839, down from Dhs3,999.

If you’ve got a baby, it’s time to stock up on those necessary items, as selected baby essentials will be priced at just Dhs1. Moving home or just feel it’s time to upgrade your appliances? Get up to 70 per cent off items such as the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, priced at Dhs1,975, and the Samsung dual-use microwave oven for Dhs509.

Other deals include noise cancelling headsets priced at Dh299, eyewear from just Dhs179, and Roberto Cavalli Florence perfume priced at just Dhs115, down from Dhs491. Enjoy reduced prices on selected items on beauty brands such as Bourjois Paris, L’Occitane, and Calvin Klein.

