Get in touch with your adventurous side…

Ras Al Khaimah may be known among UAE residents as the adventure capital, but it now has some little friendly competition from its neighbour with the reopening of Fujairah Adventure Park.

The adventure park in Fujairah closed its doors back in August 2022 citing ‘maintenance’. And now after a short six months, the adventure park is ready to welcome visitors once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by حديقة الفجيرة للمغامرات (@fujairahadventurepark)

Here’s everything you’ll find at the adventure park

Spanning 20 hectares in the heart of Fujairah, the urban adventure park has expertly designed bike and hiking trails.

For bikers, there are dirt jumps and mountain bike trails with different levels of difficulty. And for those of you wondering, the pump track which opened in 2019 will also be back. The asphalt pump track is the first of its kind in the Middle East and is a fun way to work out. For more thrills, try out the airbag which will see you landing safely on an airbag after launching into the air on your bike.

Other fun fitness activities include wall climbing which both adults and children can enjoy, and for nature lovers, the hiking trails will reward you with majestic views.

There’s even a dedicated kids zone with an outdoor bike playground where they can get their own mini thrills. Blue waters look inviting? There are opportunities to go kayaking, too.

Don’t have your own gear? Don’t worry, you can rent it at the venue.

Prices for each adventure zone is Dhs40 per person. However, you can save your dirhams by opting for the full-day pass for Dhs120 per person which will get you unlimited access to all the rides and activities including bike rentals. Tickets for the kids zone are Dhs50 per child. Book your tickets here.

Want to rest those muscles and recharge?

After a long day at the adventure park, you can make use of a number of facilities including the shower rooms, rest area and coffee shop.

You can further chill out at the open-air cinema or fuel up at the coffee shop.

For more information, visit fujairahadventurepark.ae