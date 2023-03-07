Sponsored: TH8 Palm makes for a beautiful iftar location…

On Palm Jumeirah’s crescent shores lies the TH8 Palm, an idyllic location to gather your loved ones this Ramadan. With the backdrop of the palm fronds, the city skyline and the Arabian Gulf, we can’t think of many other locations that would be more dreamy than this.

With iftars occurring every night from sunset till 9.30pm this Ramadan, you need to make your way down here for an evening of culinary delights and wonderful conversation.

Your Ramadan feast will consist of an expansive buffet, boasting a wide selection of Middle Eastern delicacies and international classics that will tickle everyone’s fancy. Expect a selection of cold mezze, with creamy hummus and smoky babaganoush crudités and salads like tabbouleh. From the carving station, guests will be able to tuck into a variety of grilled meats, shawarma, manakeesh, as well as eternal crowd pleasers like pizza.

As there is always room for dessert, guests can polish off their meals with sweet treats from an elaborate spread of desserts. These include everything from baked goods to refreshing fruits.

Alongside your meals, there will be a selection of teas, coffees and juices, perfect for keeping you hydrated throughout your feast. The iftar is available every day from sunset to 9.30pm and is priced at Dhs210 per person. Early bird prices are going for Dhs180 per person, if you book before Wednesday March 15.

Th8 Palm by House Of Originals, West Palm, Crescent Rd, Jumeirah, Dubai, daily iftar from sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs210 per person. Tel: (0)4 525 8896, th8palmdubai.com

Images: provided