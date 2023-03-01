Skip the usual 1pm to 4pm…

Brunch – the residents in Dubai love it. But you know what’s becoming an even more popular concept? Evening brunches. Gone are the days of Saturday afternoons standing at a buffet station waiting for your lobster thermidor, instead, we can now enjoy sit-down brunches with curated, unlimited menus. Keen to try a great one?

Here are 3 evening brunches in Dubai that we have tried and tested (and loved).

Hutong

A Northern Chinese restaurant nestled between the hustle and bustle of DIFC, Hutong is a stunning restaurant that offers a wide range of deals throughout the week, from business lunches to imperial brunches and more. On Thursday nights, if you head to Hutong at 9pm, you will be able to enjoy their take on an evening brunch. Guests can dive into unlimited starters that consist of dim sums, siu mai, and a favourite – the spicy cucumber rolls. For mains, you have a choice of one and we always go for the pan-seared sea bass with crispy leek. And since no evening brunch is complete without a cocktail or two, try the cherry mule for a tart but tasty drink.

Hutong, Gate Village, DIFC, Thursdays, 9pm to 11.45pm Dhs288 soft, Dhs388 house, Dhs448 prosecco, Dhs588 premium champagne. Tel: (0)4 220 0868 @hutongdubai

Jazz@Pizza Express

As far as evening brunches in Dubai go, if you’re after a laid-back and fun experience, this is definitely the evening brunch to check out. The Stage Brunch that takes place every Friday from 8pm to 11pm is the perfect way to kick start your weekend. Best of all it won’t break the bank. Prices start from Dhs199 for soft, or you can pay Dhs299 for free-flow house drinks. You can’t go wrong with prosecco and pizza on a Thursday night.

Jazz@Pizza Express, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Thu, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, inclusive of prosecco. Tel: (0)4 441 6342 @thestage_brunch

Vivacious by Vivaldi

With picturesque Creek views, Vivaldi is a spectacular venue to enjoy an evening brunch. Take a seat at your table and wait until the moving carts bring around the mushroom risotto served in a parmesan wheel. The drinks flow and thank goodness the pasta is limitless.

Vivaldi, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, Baniyas Street, Deira, Sat, 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs339 house, Dhs369 premium. Tel: (0)4 207 1717 vivaldidubai.com

Images: Supplied