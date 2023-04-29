Sponsored: A treat for all the senses…

We are spoilt for choice when it comes to new beachfront dining options here in Dubai. One of the latest spots to join the list is Nuska Beach on the vibrant shores of Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

The latest opening of the luxury hotel gets its name from the Babylonian god of fire and light. The elements are reflected in the live fire cooking technique where Head Chef Wagner Clebis has created a menu bursting with flavours from the Mediterranean and the Middle East.

On the menu, small plates include dishes such as crispy eggplant salad, grilled octopus, mezze and Nuska smoked salmon salad. For mains, there’s butterfly seabass, carabineros rice, Nuska steak served with the signature sauce and more all served right from the live grill.

For sips, the expert bartenders have created a menu of enticing seaside cocktails and mocktails inspired by the ports and islands on the Mediterranean coast.

Your indulgent experience comes together beautifully when paired with the mesmerising views of the Arabian Gulf. For entertainment, there are chill yet upbeat tunes from jazz to soul, funk and hip hop and more.

If you think this is the perfect spot to soak up the sun, we have good news because Nuska Beach has two great daytime offerings where you can enjoy the rays.

The Rose Lunch from Sunday to Friday offers up endless glasses of Provence rosé as you indulge in a two-course lunch menu for Dhs299 per person (minimum booking of two pax required). You’ll have your mates, the sun and the glittering oceanfront views for company. The three-hour deal begins at 12.30pm.

On the weekends, the Lazy Brunch is perfect to unwind and feast with your family. There’s a signature seafood platter, a chef’s selection of hot and cold appetizers, fine butcher’s cuts and the catch of the day. The brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm and costs Dhs395 for the soft package and Dhs495 for the house package.

For more information or to reserve, contact restaurants@jumeirah.com or 800 323 232

Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Umm Suqeim 3, Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

Images: Supplied