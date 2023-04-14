From hiking in the mountains to discovering an island getaway…

Looking to escape the city for pastures a little greener? Then Khorfakkan is an excellent spot for a daycation. On Sharjah’s east coast, this peaceful enclave is popular for its crystal clear sea, golden beach, and craggy mountains that invite adventure.

Here’s 10 wonderful things to do in Khorfakkan.

Head for the hills on a hike

The Al Rabi Mountain trail is possibly one of the most popular and easy hikes in the UAE. The trail is clearly marked, and you’ll be treated to a spectacular sunrise view if you take this on at the crack of dawn. Do note the trail does get steep at times, but you’ll have the Hajjar mountains and other Khorfakkan landmarks to keep you going. It takes about three hours to complete the 6km track when taking it at a moderate pace.

Take in the historical sites of Al Rabi Tower

Built in 1915 as part of the town of Khorfakkan’s defense network, this historical monument marks the start and end of the Al Rabi hiking trail.

Take a scenic pit stop at The View by Wave

Heading out to explore the stunning Khorfakkan scenery? The View by Wave opened last year at Rabi Tower, and is the perfect pit stop. Pairing great views over Khor Fakkan with friendly service, there’s a light and airy indoor restaurant, although if the weather permits, the best seats in the house are found on the shaded outdoor terrace. Pick from views of either the beach and sea or the mountains, and fuel up on a light breakfast or lunch after hiking the Rbi trail.

The View by Wave, Rabi Tower, Khorfakkan, Sharjah, 7am to midnight daily. @theviewbywave

Relax on the sands of Khorfakkan beach

While its choppy sea and golden sand make Khorfakkan beach a brilliant spot for a day trip, there’s plenty more facilities that line this stretch of sand. For those looking to keep active there’s volleyball and padel courts, plus a football pitch. Little ones can enjoy some fun at the Kids Fun House (entry is Dhs40), while those looking to head out on the ocean can hire a kayak. Fuel up at the plaza afterwards, where you’ll find a collection of seaside restaurants and cafes.

Admire the views at Al Suhub Rest House

Al Suhub Rest House is a project located 580 metres above sea level in Khorfakkan’s mountain range, the highest point in Khorfakkan. There’s ample parking, sparkling water features, and a duo of restaurants: the relaxing Cloud Lounge and Sharjah’s popular Fen restaurant.

Marvel at the impressive architecture of Khorfakkan Amphitheatre

Located at the foot of Al Sayed mountain, the stunning amphitheatre faces the beach of the city of Khorfakkan, giving visitors a glimpse of nature the city has to offer. The amphitheatre is built on a total area of 190,000 square feet and boasts a jaw-dropping unique design which transports you instantly to Rome. It can accommodate 3600 individuals and will host various activities for the people of the region in particular and the UAE in general. And if you’re concerned about the heat in the peak of summer, you needn’t worry as the amphitheatre has a unique cooling system, ensuring the venue can be used all year round.

Head off the coast and explore Shark Island

Located on the South Eastern side of Khorfakkan’s bay, this spot is for those who have a flare for adventure. All beach dwellers must make their way to the Khorfakkan port, at which point there will be plenty of boats that will take you to the island. Here, you can bask in the crystal clear waters that surround the stoney island formation. Shark Island is perfect for those who have a hankering for snorkeling, as the waters are home to a phenomenal variety of sea life. Alternatively, most of the water here is shallow enough to see the seabed, so you’re sure to see shoals of fish swim by, as well as being home to rays, Arabian angelfish, and black-tip reef sharks – which we promise are friendly. Boat rides should cost between Dhs60 and Dhs100 depending on how many people are in your party. Be sure to pack all your essentials before reaching the island as there are no amenities available, as well as a form of ID for the boat trip.

Bask in the natural surrounds of Shees park

Another brilliant natural beauty spot that’s recently been developed is Shees park. Spanning over 11,300 square metres, it features a children’s play area and dedicated BBQ pits, so pack a picnic and head out for the day. Located between the towering mountains, the park includes several palm tree lined paths, and plenty of fauna and foliage to marvel at.

Enjoy a peaceful trip to Al Rafisah Dam

Although this pretty natural beauty spot has existed since the 1980s, it was only recently that it was redeveloped and enhanced to become quite the tourist attraction. Everything is arranged around the star of the show – the shimmering lake, which is in turn enveloped in the craggy Hajar mountains. Around the area, alongside stretching views of the scenery, you’ll find a manmade waterfall, a mosque, outdoor play areas, a supermarket, and a restaurant with a view of the lake. The restoration has also seen Wadi Shea Fortress enhanced, and is well worth a visit. As is the 1km palm tree lined walkway, which winds its way around the dam, along the mountain edge, through the plantations up to the fort.

Discover an underwater graveyard at the Car Cemetery

Did you know that in the 1980s some 200 cars were deliberately submerged off the coast of Khorfakkan? Indeed, in 1988 an underwater graveyard of abandoned, cars, trucks and other automobile parts was deliberately created to create an artificial reef to regenerate biodiversity in the area. Found four nautical miles from Khor Fakkan port, it sits at between 16 and 18 metres deep, and is now home to an array of colourful corals, algae and plenty of fish, making this a brilliant dive site.

And coming soon…

Staycation in style at Khorfakkan Hotel, Autograph Collection

The new Khorfakkan Hotel will be constructed opposite the Khorfakkan Port and will cater to families and adventurers. It will also be home to the first waterpark on the East Coast, a yacht club, residences plus retail options including restaurants, spa and gym. The project, which will be branded as a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel, will feature 75 deluxe units including single rooms, double rooms, and suites. The hotel has been designed to allow for maximum scenic views of the beach and mountain ranges.