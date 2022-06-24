Another hotel to add to your list…

In January we announced a new hospitality project that will be constructed in the Eastern enclave of Khorfakkan in Sharjah. The large-scale development project is a partnership between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Marriott International.

According to an announcement released by Shurooq, the project will include the building of a five-star hotel, the first waterpark in the Eastern Region, and more than 200 residential units. The 38,000 square meter project is scheduled for completion in 2024.

The five-star luxury hotel, operating under the Autograph Collection by Marriott International will be located opposite the Khorfakkan port. It will feature 75 deluxe units with views of the Arabian Sea, pools, restaurants, and a ballroom for special occasions.

The hotel has been designed to allow for maximum scenic views of the beach and mountain ranges maintaining privacy for guests at the waterpark privacy. The hotel will be designed keeping in mind its surroundings for a seamless blend.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq added that the project will also include more than ‘200 residential units which will be serviced by retail stores, restaurants and a host of other outlets on the ground level.’ He added that a more detailed overview will be announced later this year.

Located close or opposite to the hotel, guests of the hotel can check out the first-ever waterpark on the East Coast. As of now, no details have been released but we will let you know as soon as we know more. According to the Shurooq, the waterpark will cater to the ever-growing demand for tourism and leisure experiences on the East Coast.

We may have a good two years for this hotel to open its doors, but remember, back in May 2022 we also announced five other staycation spots you will be able to enjoy in Sharjah when they open this year. You can read all about it here.

Images: Shurooq