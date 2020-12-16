Two more reasons to visit the cultural capital of the Arab world...

Located on the east coast of the UAE along the Gulf of Oman, Khorfakkan is the perfect escape for those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of regular routine.

And they’ve just added two new reasons for visitors to head to this gorgeous city with the addition of a stunning new amphitheatre and a waterfall attraction.

The attractions were inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah on December 14.

Here’s what we know about the latest attractions in Khorfakkan

Amphitheatre

Located at the foot of Al Sayed mountain, the stunning amphitheatre faces the beach of the city of Khorfakkan, giving visitors a glimpse of nature the city has to offer. The amphitheatre is built on a total area of 190,000 square feet and boasts a jaw-dropping unique design which transports you instantly to Rome. It can accommodate 3600 individuals and will host various activities for the people of the region in particular and the UAE in general. And if you’re concerned about the heat in the peak of summer, you needn’t worry as the amphitheatre has a unique cooling system, ensuring the venue can be used all year round. The Waterfall During his visit, the Sharjah ruler also inaugurated ‘The Waterfall’. The man-made waterfall was built from the rocky nature of the city and overlooks the Khorfakkan Corniche. The Waterfall is located at a height of 43 meters above sea level and is 45 meters long and 11 meters wide. It consists of a number of windows through which one can see the waters of the waterfall sloping from the top of the cave above to the bottom of the mountain. Additionally, it gives visitors a panoramic view of the Khorfakkan beach. There’s even a restaurant and café that can accommodate more than 80 guests. You can even choose to dine outdoors and enjoy the beautiful views. And the new attraction isn’t just for leisure activities. The Waterfall is also equipped with the latest technologies and has spaces to hold meetings. It also links to the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre so visitors can enjoy both attractions when they visit. If you thought this was impressive, it looks like there are plenty more projects to come. The plans are part of the Ruler of Sharjah’s plans to enhance the tourism and cultural movement in the city.

Earlier this week, the House of Wisdom also opened to the public. The cultural landmark is home to a state-of-the-art library, reading spaces, exhibition spaces, educational areas, a landscaped garden, a 36-metre high monument and more.

