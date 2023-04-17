The second part of The Park trilogy in JLT promises fuss-free, no-reservations, hawker-style dining…

From humble beginnings as a sellout Dubai supper club to a permanent residence in JLT, Hawkerboi is a brilliant homegrown success story. But if you’re looking to give a pat on the back to the man behind this fuss-free, hawker-style culinary experience, it won’t be easy: the identity of the elusive Hawkerboi remains unknown.

What we do know, is that Hawkerboi’s debut restaurant, located above Splendour Fields in The Park, JLT, will open on Wednesday April 26.

Before you go rushing to make reservations, a heads up: this is a walk-in restaurant, exactly as it would be in the bustling streets of Singapore (although group bookings of 6 or more can be made).

In keeping with the cuisine, the venue also offers the same aesthetic as a vibrant South East Asian market. Guests can dine either at industrial tables and chairs that bask in sultry neon-red light, or by the open kitchen, lined with stools so guests can prop up and enjoy front row seats to the culinary action. There’s also a duo of cosy terraces for dining alfresco, and a separate bar space, perfect for carrying on an evening into the night.

The new menu is an ode to Hawkerboi’s former life in the Far East, with influences from the culinary scenes in Singapore, Malyasia and Thailand. While the supper clubs served up set menus, Hawkerboi’s JLT restaurant presents an a la carte array of dishes that are steamed, roast, grilled, wok-fried and all packed with the essence of South East Asian flavour.

Highlights from the choice of starters include cereal fried chicken wings with spiced salt, Wagyu skewers with crispy onion and peanut Nahm Jim and a smashed cucumber salad with charcoal chili dressing. From the mains, you won’t want to miss the Peking style roast duck, turmeric spiced charcoal shortribs, or the whole fried sea bass, with chili, basil and kaffir lime leaf.

While the venue is currently unlicensed, that’s expected to change soon. When it does, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of tipples with your sharing plates.

Arrive early – this one’s sure to be a big hit…

Hawkerboi, The Park, JLT, from Wednesday April 26, 7pm to 10pm Sun to Thurs, 7pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat. @hawker.boi